Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blames ex-military leader after suggesting US hastened his downfall





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with Fox News Digital, continued to maintain his innocence in the face of a flurry of lawsuits against him on various charges, just days before Pakistan’s Election Commission issued a warrant. non-releasable judgment against him.

“I have no doubt that it’s a matter of time, whether it’s Monday or some other day next week. I’m sure they’re going to put me in jail because every day I have more cases against me,” Khan said in a video last week. interview.

“I think I’ve broken a world record that I have now of 180 cases and it’s increasing day by day and unfortunately right now we’re dealing with the law of the jungle,” he said. He insists. “It’s unprecedented.”

Khan, an internationally renowned former cricketer, was elected to the Pakistani parliament in 2002 and became prime minister in 2018. Then he started facing numerous charges from different agencies in Pakistan for a series of crimes, but more directly accusations of corruption. and terrorism.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to Reuters during an interview in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Pakistan passed its first and only vote of no confidence against a sitting prime minister last year to remove Khan from power. This decision proved highly unpopular among many Khans supporters, sometimes resulting in clashes between the police and the general population.

Earlier this year, government officials claimed Khan and his wife had received millions of dollars worth of land in bribes, along with an antique watch, a gold pen, a ring and cufflinks he had received as gifts which the Prime Minister allegedly later sold for personal use. Warden reported.

Police arrested Khan and held him at a police station in Islamabad, where supporters gathered in protest, at times clashing with police. Tensions reached a new height when supporters then attacked several military assets to protest his arrest, vandalizing an airbase, several garrisons and a general’s home. Police released him on bail soon after due to a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court.

Police this week issued a non-releasable warrant for Khan’s arrest in a contempt case, Ary News television reported on Tuesday. The case concerns “intemperate” language against the electoral commission and the chief electoral commissioner.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at police during a protest against Khan’s arrest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)

Khan, who also survived an assassination attempt at the end of 2022, claimed that his current crisis stemmed from a disagreement with his foreign policy, namely that other parties, be it the US government or the his country’s army, were not happy with the way he had chosen to align Pakistan in the international community.

“Certainly, ex-army chief [Qamar Javed Bajwa] engineered it all,” Khan alleged, saying Bajwa used intelligence agencies to divide Khans’ party and alienate them from his allies. he stood for election, the army “did not oppose me”.

He further alleged that former Pakistani ambassador Husain Haqqani pressured the US government to help remove Khan from power because he was “un-American”.

“He actually had a lobbyist paid for by my government without my knowledge, who was lobbying the United States to see how un-American Imran Khan was,” he said. “It was American interference”, which he said happened on March 6, 2022, and which he read a figure which insisted that if Khan remained in power, Pakistan would face “consequences”.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather outside his home in Lahore, Pakistan, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/KM Chaudary)

“The vote of no confidence was taken the next day,” he said. Khan apparently no longer accuses the United States of being primarily responsible for his disappearance. “We have now realized that it was designed by our army chief, rather than Washington, which is what we believe.”

The US State Department told Fox News Digital “there is no truth to these allegations,” stressing that the department supports “the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles.”

“The United States values ​​our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential to American interests. That remains unchanged,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“We do not allow propaganda, disinformation and misinformation to hinder any bilateral relationship, including our valued partnership with Pakistan,” the spokesperson added. “The United States has no position on one candidate or political party over another.”

Pakistani security forces intervene with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who gathered outside his home to prevent his possible arrest in Lahore, Pakistan, March 15, 2023. (Rana Irfan Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Khan acknowledged that he pursued a “non-aligned” foreign policy with India and traded with China and Russia despite the tensions and international condemnation Moscow faced for its invasion of Ukraine. Khan enjoyed a famous encounter with Putin just as the invasion began, and Pakistan abstained in a United Nations vote for a draft resolution condemning Russia for the attack.

“My idea was not to be against a government: my idea was that my concern should be that people elected me to help them out of poverty,” Khan explained. He noted that his country had helped the United States in its “jihad” against the Soviets in the 1980s, and then after the September 11 attack to help in the war on terrorism.

“These two conflicts have taken a heavy toll on Pakistan,” he said. “The one of the 80s left 5 million refugees in Pakistan: Kalashnikovs, drugs pouring in, militant groups and we suffered the consequences.

Supporters of Pakistan’s main opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party listen to a speech by their leader Imran Khan during a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, October 29, 2022. (AP Photo/KM Chaudary)

“Then after 9/11, we joined America’s war on terror. [and] 80,000 Pakistanis died,” he continued. “They were killed in this war, and then over $100 billion was lost to the economy. So my concern was Pakistan’s 100 million vulnerable people, and the best ways to stay out of conflict to be partners in peace.”

Khan highlighted Pakistan’s role in the Doha talks, which sought to broker a deal with the Taliban ahead of their rout of the Afghan government and military following the US withdrawal from the country.

He lamented that he never understood why the United States went to Afghanistan in the first place, provoking conflict in a country that historically “has not accepted foreign invaders.”

“If the target was Osama bin Laden, then after Osama bin Laden was taken out, they should have left, otherwise I never understood the goals of the American company,” he added. “I never understood that. What did they want to get out of it if it was to install democracy there?”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran shout slogans next to a fire as they block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. (Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images)

“Well, that wasn’t going to go through a gun barrel,” he mused. “If it was to liberate Afghan women, never in the history of mankind has another country come to liberate someone’s women.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t think Joe Biden had a lot of options,” Khan said. “I mean, they had to pull out of Afghanistan at some point or another. The only problem was how the pullout happened,” adding that he didn’t blame President Biden for not having predicted that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would “take off in the middle”. of the night.”

“The moment he left the country, the whole military fell apart,” Khan said, noting that President Donald Trump had thought the Afghan government would last at least six months after the pullout. “Nobody expected the way he would fall apart. I think President Biden actually got a lot of flak.”

The Pakistani embassy did not respond to a request for comment regarding the allegations made throughout the interview by Imran Khan.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter specializing in national and global news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/ex-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-blames-former-military-chief-first-suggesting-us-hastened-downfall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

