Xi stresses higher-level open economy, energy transition

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday highlighted efforts to establish new systems for a higher-quality open economy and promote the gradual transition from dual control over the quantity and intensity of energy consumption to a double check on the quantity and intensity of carbon emissions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Central Commission for Deepening Comprehensive Reform, which ‘he leads.

Xi said the new systems for an open economy at a higher level is a strategic initiative to proactively boost reform and development through opening up.

He stressed the importance of institutional openness and deepening institutional reform in the areas of investment, trade, finance and innovation, among other key areas of foreign trade and cooperation, to actively raise China’s opening up to a new level.

While remaining focused on the strategic goal of realizing the modernization of agriculture and rural areas and enhancing its strength in agriculture, China should regard the management of the relationship between farmers and the land as its main task. and work faster to consolidate the weak links in agriculture and agriculture. rural development, so as to lay a solid foundation for building a modern socialist country in all respects, Xi said.

The construction of ecological civilization has entered a critical period when reducing carbon emissions has become a strategic focus, Xi said.

He called for efforts to exercise better control over the quantity and intensity of energy consumption and gradually move towards controlling both the quantity and the intensity of carbon emissions.

Xi stressed the need to promote the reform of the salary system of university faculty members and researchers to further unleash the vitality of innovation and creativity in higher education institutions and research institutes.

On improving national oil and gas supply capacity, Xi said China should actively and carefully promote institutional reform in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of oil and gas industries and ensure a stable and reliable supply.

On the power system, Xi demanded efforts to accelerate the construction of a clean and low-carbon, safe and sufficient, cost-effective and highly efficient new power system to promote the electricity generation and consumption revolution. energy and ensure national energy security. .

Li Qiang, Wang Huning and Cai Qi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy directors of the Central Commission for Deepening Comprehensive Reform, attended the meeting.

The meeting noted that China’s development faces a complex international situation. Efforts should be made to optimize the high-level design of new systems for an open economy, deepen institutional reform in the trade and investment sectors, expand market access, and optimize the business environment and service and support system.

China’s global power should play its full role in attracting global resources and factors of production based on China’s strong domestic economy, which will improve the level and quality of trade and investment cooperation. , according to the meeting.

He called for a close link between building a high-quality open economy and national strategies, such as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, as part of efforts to actively participate in reform. and building the system of global governance.

The meeting called for a holistic approach to addressing the relationship between development and carbon emissions, seeking truth from facts, being realistic and pragmatic, and adjusting and optimizing policies and measures in a scientific way.

The meeting also called for reform of the oil and natural gas market and the reserve system.

When constructing a new power system, the proportion of traditional energy would decrease in a well-planned way based on the safe and reliable substitution of new energy. An efficient market and a competent government should better integrate to provide fundamental public services in the field of electricity, according to the meeting.