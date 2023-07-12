what this means for the alliance and the war in Ukraine

In a surprise move, Turkey has finished It is veto on Sweden’s membership in NATO, thus removing all obstacles to its membership in the military alliance.

Hungary quickly followed suit and, thanks to the support of both countries, a consensus could be reached in NATO Summit 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoan agreeing to support Sweden’s membership bid will be touted as one of the summit’s main achievements.

Sweden submitted its formal membership application in May 2022 alongside Finland, which was admitted to the alliance in April 2023.

Sweden, although not an official member, has had a very close relationship with NATO for nearly 30 years, since joining the alliances’ Partnership for Peace program in 1994. It has contributed to missions of NATO. And as a member of the European Union and a contributor to the blocs common security and defense policyit has also worked closely with the vast majority of European NATO allies.

By continuing to join NATO, Sweden and Finland have radically changed their traditional policy of military non-alignment. Clearly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was a key driver of this decision. It is also further proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve two of his own strategic goals: to weaken solidarity within the alliance and to prevent further NATO enlargement towards Russia’s borders. .

The membership of Finland and Sweden is of significant operational importance for the way NATO defends Allied territory against Russian aggression. The integration of these two nations on its northern flank (the Atlantic and the European Arctic) will help solidify the plans for defend its center adjacent to Ukraine (from the Baltic Sea to the Alps). This will ensure that Russia will face powerful and interoperable military forces across its western border.

Why Turkey lifted its veto

In recent years, Turkey’s relations with NATO have been nuanced and strained. Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s membership were ostensibly tied to its concerns about Sweden’s policy toward the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Turkey accused Sweden of hosting Kurdish activists. NATO has recognized this as a legitimate security issue and Sweden has made concessions as part of its path to NATO.

The main material driver of the deal, however, may always have been a hanging carrot from the United States. US President Joe Biden now seems go ahead with plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, a deal that appears to have been unblocked by Erdoans shifting stance on Sweden. But often times a multitude of surrounding agreements and suggested agreements can help facilitate movement within NATO. Everyone, including Turkey, now seems able to sell the developments as a victory to their constituents.

The Nordic round

Sweden’s membership means that all Nordic nations are now part of NATO. In addition to its operational and military importance, this enlargement has major political, strategic and defense planning implications. Although Finland and Sweden have been virtual allies for years, their formal membership meant few changes in practice.

Strategically, the two are now free to work seamlessly with the rest of NATO allies to plan collective defense. The integration of strategic plans is extremely valuable, especially given Finland’s massive border with Russia and Sweden’s possession of critical land like the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. This will increase strategic interoperability and coordination.

NATO allies are also opening up their defense planning books in unprecedented ways. Finland and Sweden will now undergo bilateral (with NATO’s international staff) and multilateral (with all allies) reviews within the framework of the NATO Defense Planning Process. They will also contribute to the strategic decisions that underpin this process.

Their defense investments will also be reviewed (and they will review the spending of other allies). A first analysis suggests that while Finland and Sweden lag behind their Nordic neighbours, the increase defense investments since 2014. Finnish investment in defense jumped significantly before and after joining NATO. Although we may not know for months if the same is true for Sweden, we can expect similar increases from it. Alliance norms and peer pressure are powerful.

The enlargement of NATO to Sweden is a major step for all these reasons. But while anyone watching the Vilnius summit will understandably now wonder if the change is a game-changer for Ukraine’s membership aspirations, an answer is unlikely to be on the near horizon. Any final decision on the offer to Ukraine of a membership action plan for the moment is a bridge too far, especially in the current context of an ongoing war whose outcome is still unpredictable.