Politics
what this means for the alliance and the war in Ukraine
In a surprise move, Turkey has finished It is veto on Sweden’s membership in NATO, thus removing all obstacles to its membership in the military alliance.
Hungary quickly followed suit and, thanks to the support of both countries, a consensus could be reached in NATO Summit 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoan agreeing to support Sweden’s membership bid will be touted as one of the summit’s main achievements.
Sweden submitted its formal membership application in May 2022 alongside Finland, which was admitted to the alliance in April 2023.
Sweden, although not an official member, has had a very close relationship with NATO for nearly 30 years, since joining the alliances’ Partnership for Peace program in 1994. It has contributed to missions of NATO. And as a member of the European Union and a contributor to the blocs common security and defense policyit has also worked closely with the vast majority of European NATO allies.
By continuing to join NATO, Sweden and Finland have radically changed their traditional policy of military non-alignment. Clearly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was a key driver of this decision. It is also further proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve two of his own strategic goals: to weaken solidarity within the alliance and to prevent further NATO enlargement towards Russia’s borders. .
The membership of Finland and Sweden is of significant operational importance for the way NATO defends Allied territory against Russian aggression. The integration of these two nations on its northern flank (the Atlantic and the European Arctic) will help solidify the plans for defend its center adjacent to Ukraine (from the Baltic Sea to the Alps). This will ensure that Russia will face powerful and interoperable military forces across its western border.
Why Turkey lifted its veto
In recent years, Turkey’s relations with NATO have been nuanced and strained. Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s membership were ostensibly tied to its concerns about Sweden’s policy toward the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.
Turkey accused Sweden of hosting Kurdish activists. NATO has recognized this as a legitimate security issue and Sweden has made concessions as part of its path to NATO.
The main material driver of the deal, however, may always have been a hanging carrot from the United States. US President Joe Biden now seems go ahead with plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, a deal that appears to have been unblocked by Erdoans shifting stance on Sweden. But often times a multitude of surrounding agreements and suggested agreements can help facilitate movement within NATO. Everyone, including Turkey, now seems able to sell the developments as a victory to their constituents.
The Nordic round
Sweden’s membership means that all Nordic nations are now part of NATO. In addition to its operational and military importance, this enlargement has major political, strategic and defense planning implications. Although Finland and Sweden have been virtual allies for years, their formal membership meant few changes in practice.
Strategically, the two are now free to work seamlessly with the rest of NATO allies to plan collective defense. The integration of strategic plans is extremely valuable, especially given Finland’s massive border with Russia and Sweden’s possession of critical land like the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. This will increase strategic interoperability and coordination.
NATO allies are also opening up their defense planning books in unprecedented ways. Finland and Sweden will now undergo bilateral (with NATO’s international staff) and multilateral (with all allies) reviews within the framework of the NATO Defense Planning Process. They will also contribute to the strategic decisions that underpin this process.
Their defense investments will also be reviewed (and they will review the spending of other allies). A first analysis suggests that while Finland and Sweden lag behind their Nordic neighbours, the increase defense investments since 2014. Finnish investment in defense jumped significantly before and after joining NATO. Although we may not know for months if the same is true for Sweden, we can expect similar increases from it. Alliance norms and peer pressure are powerful.
The enlargement of NATO to Sweden is a major step for all these reasons. But while anyone watching the Vilnius summit will understandably now wonder if the change is a game-changer for Ukraine’s membership aspirations, an answer is unlikely to be on the near horizon. Any final decision on the offer to Ukraine of a membership action plan for the moment is a bridge too far, especially in the current context of an ongoing war whose outcome is still unpredictable.
|
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/sweden-is-joining-nato-what-that-means-for-the-alliance-and-the-war-in-ukraine-209539
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- what this means for the alliance and the war in Ukraine
- Boris Johnson becomes a father again. Here’s how many children the former UK prime minister has
- Ongoing secret affair with this Bollywood actor?
- Ultimate Table Tennis returns after four years
- Urs Holzl steps down from management
- Why Trump’s ex-lawyer thinks Trump will be impeached soon
- Xi stresses higher-level open economy, energy transition
- Trump says Biden is ‘dragging’ the US ‘into World War 3’ by sending cluster bombs to Ukraine
- Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Releases Trailer For Highly Anticipated Movie ‘OMG 2’ (VIDEO)
- 86 best Amazon clothing sales and fashion picks to buy on Prime Day 2023
- Shutterstock and OpenAI: Matching in Generative AI Heaven
- Jokowi plays down billboards in PDI-P stronghold with him and Prabowo – Politics