PTI chief acted on Israel’s example, says Tarar





The prime minister’s special assistant for interior and legal affairs, Attaullah Tarar, said on Tuesday that the Israeli government’s false narrative at a United Nations meeting on human rights abuses in Pakistan was clear evidence that the Jewish state had supported the president of the PTI in executing the arson and mayhem of May 9.

Addressing a press conference with Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman, SAPM said the May 9 incidents were anti-state acts.

“We have emphasized from day one that those who perpetrated the chaos have ties to the enemy,” he added.

The PTI has close ties with anti-state elements because Israel reportedly does not fund any pro-Pakistani parties, he said.

Tarar said the May 9 chaos was the darkest chapter in Pakistan’s history and its “culprit” should face the law since no one was supreme in the state.

He said it had now become clear that Imran Khan had carried out all anti-state activities at Israel’s behest.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Israel swapped blame in a rare diplomatic spat over human rights issues, as Islamabad condemned Tel Aviv for criticizing the South Asian country over the human rights.

The diplomatic row was sparked by Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, who at the Human Rights Council session in Geneva expressed concern over the rights situation in Pakistan.

Read more: Pakistan hits back at Israel over HR criticism

Speaking in the debate, Adil Farjon accused Pakistan of enforced disappearances, torture, repression of peaceful protests and violence against religious minorities.

“Israel considers it essential that Pakistan heeds our recommendations to take all appropriate measures to prevent arbitrary arrests, torture and other ill-treatment and bring the perpetrators of such acts to justice and end the use widespread use of the death penalty, especially against children and children. people with disabilities,” she said.

Farjon called on Pakistan to “decriminalize same-sex activities” in line with international human rights standards and enact “comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation” in this regard.

The Israeli envoy also expressed concern over parliament’s passage in January of amendments aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s blasphemy law, which she said was “often used to target and persecute religious groups and other minority groups”.

In response, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that Israel’s politically motivated statement was fundamentally at odds with the otherwise positive tone of the session and statements made by a large majority of states.

“Given Israel’s long history of oppressing Palestinians, Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting human rights,” she added.

Separately, government ministers also condemned the Israeli envoy’s statement.

Federal Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has claimed that the enemies of Pakistan, who have spoken out against Palestinians, Muslims and Kashmiris at every international forum, now support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

(With APP input)

