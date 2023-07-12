Politics
Jokowi wants Indonesia to qualify for U-17 World Cup final
SKOR.id – President Joko Widodo wants Indonesia to qualify for the 2023 U-17 World Cup final.
This was said at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Soreang, Bandung Regency on Wednesday (7/12/2023). President Jokowi has seen the selection process for the Indonesian U-17 national team firsthand.
In this agenda, President Jokowi was accompanied by the President of PSSI, Erick Thohir. PSSI has started making selections and wants to pick the top 22 players who are ready to represent Indonesia at the 2023 U-17 World Cup.
During the visit, President Jokowi also saw the results of the renovation of the stadium which will become a candidate for the venue of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.
“I really appreciate the selection process for the U-17 national team players which will take place in 10 cities,” President Jokowi said as quoted by the PSSI website.
“Today in West Java there are 187 players, later there will also be in other cities, to give young people the opportunity to participate.”
“I appreciate PSSI under the leadership of Erick Thohir who has changed for the better,” said this man from Solo.
During the visit, in addition to being accompanied by Erick Thohir, President Jokowi was also accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.
There was also Menpora Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, and Managing Director of Cipta Karya, Diana Kusumastuti.
Erick Thohir also underlined on this occasion Indonesia’s ability to host the 2023 U-17 World Cup.
So PSSI must also be serious about preparing a great national team. Therefore, in order to achieve the goal set by the President, the quality of Indonesia U-17 must be able to compete with their opponents.
“Previously, President Jokowi asked to qualify for the final. This is the highest goal,” said Erick Thohir.
“Therefore, specifically looking for the top 22 players, we run the Garuda Talents program as the selection of players for Indonesia U-17.”
Erick Thohir said this program involved 10 Ligue 1 clubs from different cities who acted as selection hosts and also involved PSSI’s technical director.
Apart from this, there is the involvement of PSSI Asprov to source the best talents spread across Indonesia.
Erick Thohir also added that the Garuda Talent selection also included former national players who now act as coaches and talent scouts.
Names such as Indonesia U-17 national team coach Bima Sakti as well as Rully Nerre, Budi Sudarsono, Firman Utina, Firmansyah and Indriyanto Nugroho will be directly involved.
They will follow up on the selection of potential young players who have been selected from 12 Ligue 1 clubs.
“Garuda Talent is a collaborative program between Ligue 1 clubs, PSSI and Asprov,” said Erick Thohir.
“Ligue 1 clubs summon potential players according to the coach’s needs and prepare the technical selection files,” he added.
“Then, PSSI becomes the coordinator and talent guide, and Asprov, together with the technical director, summons SSB players, clubs or schools in the region, as well as accompanies them.”
Right now, Erick Thohir has highlighted the issue of synergy to find Indonesia’s best 22 players for the 2023 U-17 World Cup.
|
