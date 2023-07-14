Justice Department says no reason to delay trial of classified Trump documents | donald trump





Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked the judge presiding over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case to deny Donald Trump’s request that any trial not take place until after the 2024 presidential election and to postpone the date of the trial in December.

There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open manner, and the defendants provide none, prosecutors wrote in an 11-page court filing that sharply attacked the arguments of Trump.

Duel demands from Trump and the Justice Department present a first test for U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who is under intense scrutiny for previously issuing rulings favorable to the former president during the criminal investigation.

The delay sought by Trump would be extremely substantial. If the case doesn’t go to trial until after the 2024 presidential election and Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, is re-elected, he could try to forgive himself or order the attorney general to have the case dismissed.

Trump was accused last month of withholding national defense information, including US nuclear secrets and US retaliatory plans in the event of a military attack, meaning his case will be subject to the National Defense Act. Classified Information Procedures, or Cipa.

In their brief filed Thursday, prosecutors with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office took aim at several of Trump’s arguments for an indefinite delay, rejecting claims that the charges involved new legal issues or that the discovery process was particularly complex.

The filing said the Presidential Records Act, as claimed by Trump’s lawyers, was not criminal law and an argument to suggest it could be used to dismiss charges of withholding national defense information was almost frivolous.

Defendants are, of course, free to make whatever arguments they wish for dismissal, prosecutors wrote. But they shouldn’t be allowed to wave at a baseless legal argument, reframe it, and then claim the court will demand an indefinite extension.

The filing said the Justice Department was ready to begin uncovering the classified documents it planned to use at trial and turn them over to Trump’s attorneys as early as this week, but the Cipa process has been delayed because attorneys of Trump had not submitted the required forms. .

Cipa provides a mechanism for the government to prosecute cases involving classified documents without risking the problem of gray messaging, where the defense threatens to reveal classified information at trial, but the steps involved mean more time is needed. to go to trial.

The process includes the government turning over any classified information it wishes to use to the defense in discovery, like any other criminal case, in addition to unclassified discovery which is done in a separate process.

Prosecutors also asked the judge to reject arguments from Trump’s legal teams that a December trial date did not reflect precedent, arguing that in the case of the former NSA analyst Reality Winner, a trial date had originally been set just a few months after his arrest and only delayed much later.

The filing particularly challenged the suggestion by Trump’s attorneys that any trial should be postponed until after the 2024 election due to alleged difficulty in selecting an impartial jury.

Admittedly, the government readily acknowledges that jury selection here may merit additional protocols (such as a questionnaire) which may take longer than in other cases, but these are reasons to begin the process as soon as possible, have writes the prosecutors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/13/donald-trump-trial-delay-prosecutors-object

