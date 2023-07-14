As long as it takes: Biden adds to talk of a new Cold War





President Biden and his national security team have argued since taking office that any easy and tempting comparisons between that era and the Cold War are misleading, a vast oversimplification of a complex geopolitical moment. The differences are, indeed, stark: the United States has never had the kind of technological and financial interdependence with its Cold War adversary, the Soviet Union, that complicates the increasingly more bitter and dangerous in relations with China. And Mr. Bidens’ advisers often argue that Russia is not the Soviet Union. Yes, it has nuclear weapons, they say, but its conventional military capability has now been badly degraded in Ukraine. And in Soviet times, the United States felt compelled to wage an ideological battle all over the world. In the new era, he is fighting China’s efforts to use its economic and technological might to expand its influence.

Nevertheless, the echoes of the Cold War are increasingly heard. Mr. Biden himself added to the din this week. In Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday night, addressing a crowd waving American, Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags, he repeatedly invoked the struggle of the Baltic nations to free themselves from the collapse of the Soviet Union and told Vladimir V. Putin that the United States and its allies would defend Ukraine, and with it other vulnerable parts of Europe, for as long as necessary. Mr Biden never quite explicitly said that the United States should again bear the burden of President Kennedy’s long, twilight depiction of the Cold War in his 1961 inaugural speech, as she entered in its most dangerous phase. But Mr. Bidens’ message was essentially the same. Our commitment to Ukraine will not waver, he said. We will stand up for freedom and freedom today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.

While Mr. Bidens’ rhetoric sometimes links this moment to the past as he compared Lithuania’s struggle for freedom with that of Ukraine, those who work with him say his analysis of the current dynamic is that the underlying forces are quite different.

Fundamentally, there’s always a challenge of aggression, Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, said in an interview Thursday in Helsinki, Mr. Bidens’ last stop. A need to stand up to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom and democracy. But those elements can be present without going back to Back to the Future about the Cold War. What was left unsaid during the summit, at least publicly, is another major difference between now and three decades ago: the uncertain level of bipartisan support for continuing to push back against Russian aggression. From the Truman administration to the years in power of George H.W. Bush, America’s two major political parties have been dedicated to outliving the geopolitical adversary of the Americas, even as they argued over tactics and whether to get involved. in local conflicts. It’s not clear now. On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, foreign ministers and aides from near and distant allies were asking whether Congress would begin to slow aid to Ukraine when current appropriations run out at the end of the summer. And they asked what the chances were that opposition to U.S. involvement in the war by the two leading Republican presidential candidates, former President Donald J. Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, could gain a foothold in a larger swath of the population. Americans fear Europe will relent, said a senior European official, who requested anonymity, at the Vilnius summit. We fear that America will relent. And everyone fears that the Ukrainians will run out of ammunition and air defenses.

Mr Biden was asked about those concerns during a press conference with President Sauli Niinisto of Finland on Thursday and replied that there was overwhelming support from the American people to back Ukraine and NATO. But then he stated the obvious: no one can guarantee the future, but it’s the best bet one can make.

If there was an overriding theme for Mr. Bidens’ trip this week, it’s that the West should prepare for a long and costly confrontation that will require levels of cooperation and integration of intelligence services and unprecedented military forces. At this critical moment in history, this inflection point, the world is watching to see, will we do the hard work that matters to forge a better future? he said at the press conference. Will we stand together, will we stand together? Will we stay true to our course? Buried in the NATO communiqué are the building blocks of the coming twilight struggle. There are plans for larger defense budgets, although nearly a decade after NATO set a minimum military spending standard of 2% of each member’s GDP, most of the wealthiest countries in Western Europe have not yet reached the goal. (Smaller former Soviet republics have done much better.) There are plans for a truly integrated NATO military strategy, including specific ways to integrate cyber defenses and ramp up artillery shell production. conventional, which almost no one ever thought. be needed again in Europe.

But the reality is that these changes are only the beginning and barely enough if the West enters years, if not decades, of enmity with Russia, officials say. Jens Stoltenberg, who last week agreed to extend his term as NATO secretary general, acknowledged the reality in an article in Foreign Affairs. Even if the war were to end tomorrow, he writes of the Ukraine conflict, there is no indication that Putin’s broader ambitions have changed. He sees freedom and democracy as a threat and wants a world where big states dictate what their neighbors do. This places it in constant confrontation with NATO values ​​and international law. Like Mr Biden, he argued that letting Mr Putin gain any territory in his military adventure would send a message to other authoritarian regimes that they can achieve their goals through force. China, in particular, is watching to see the price Russia pays, or the reward it receives, for its aggression. Mr. Stoltenberg’s observation is incontestable. But as several American and European officials recognized at the Vilnius summit, such commitments make it all the more difficult to open genuine ceasefire or armistice negotiations. And promises of Ukraine’s eventual NATO membership after the war’s end provide a strong incentive for Moscow to hold on to any possible Ukrainian territory and keep the conflict alive.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Vilnius, we want to recover our lands, restore security in our territory. It is victory. He added: A frozen conflict is not a victory.

Mr Biden used his visit to Helsinki to celebrate a clear difference with the Cold War: Finland and Sweden decide, weeks after the invasion, to ask to join the alliance after decades of formal neutrality, although in recent years they have trained and cooperated with NATO. US officials see Finland as a model new member: although the country is tiny, with a population of 5.5 million, it has developed some of the most skilled intelligence capabilities in the air and at sea in all Northern Europe. And its 800-mile land border with Russia complicates the choices Mr. Putin must make about how to deploy his overstretched military resources. Once Sweden also joins, which may only be a few months away now that Turkey has lifted its longstanding objections, the Baltic Sea will essentially become the NATO lake. Its entire coastline would be made up of NATO countries, with the exception of small Russian accesses around Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Behind the summit meeting was another factor that makes this era very different from the Cold War: the role of China.

The communiqué issued in Vilnius included an in-depth discussion of the risks of supply chain dependence on suppliers like China, an issue NATO has not given much thought to in the past.

During the Cold War, there was one major adversary; now they are two, and the contours of their boundless relationship remain a mystery. US officials believe Beijing is providing technology to Russia, but not the weapons it needs. As Chinese President Xi Jinping talks about his close relationship with Mr Putin, US intelligence officials believe the Chinese leader is worried about what he sees as Russia struggles on the battlefield. And Mr. Xi may be reluctant to stoke another conflict with the United States when he has so much on his hands that more directly affects China’s future. These include the effects of cutting high-end computer chips that Chinese officials regularly complain about and the likelihood of further restrictions from Washington on Western investment in critical technologies, including artificial intelligence. There was never a debate about these issues during the Cold War era, of course, because the United States and the Soviets barely traded with each other, and neither made the products that the other depended.

The Cold War is simply not a particularly useful analogy in fundamental respects, Sullivan said, pointing to the level of economic interconnectedness, the nature of technological competition, the need to cooperate on global challenges that span borders with China. They are such fundamentally different drivers of the relationship and of geopolitics today than anything that happened during the Cold War.

