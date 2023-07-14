Special counsel urges judge to set trial date for Trump documents for December : NPR





Special Counsel Jack Smith spoke to reporters last month in Washington. Smith asked a court not to delay Trump's trial indefinitely, as requested by the former president.

Special Counsel Jack Smith told a federal judge that there was “no basis in law or in fact” to postpone the federal trial of former President Donald Trump indefinitely and urged the court to proceed with the selection of the jury in December.

In a new court filing, Smith wrote that one of Trump’s legal arguments “borders on frivolity” and said there was no evidence that waiting until after the 2024 presidential election would help the process.

“The legal issues raised by the defendants do not warrant a deviation from an expedited trial date, let alone an indefinite postponement of considering one,” Smith and Deputy Special Counsel David Harbach wrote.

Trump faces dozens of felony charges for willfully withholding national security information, including highly classified documents he allegedly stored in a ballroom and bathroom at his Florida resort. He is also accused of conspiring to obstruct the FBI investigation alongside his valet Walt Nauta, who allegedly moved boxes to escape government scrutiny. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

This week, Trump and Nauta suggested to Judge Aileen Cannon that the trial be postponed, possibly until after the results of the presidential election, where Trump is running for the Republican nomination.

“There is simply no doubt that any trial of this action pending a presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, more importantly, the defendants’ ability to obtain a fair trial.” , wrote Trump attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche. .

But federal prosecutors are pushing back against the idea of ​​a significant delay. They said Trump’s long-awaited challenge to the special adviser’s authority would likely fail, as similar efforts have done at least twice before, during the Nixon era and during Trump’s tenure in the White House.

Smith also mocked the defense’s plan to use the Presidential Archives Act as a shield, pointing out that the post-Watergate law is not criminal law and does not cover the alleged hoarding of government secrets. national security.

“[T]They should not be allowed to gesture to a baseless legal argument, call it ‘novel’, and then claim the Court will require an indefinite extension to resolve it,” Smith and Harbach wrote.

Regarding the large volume of documents and video footage in the case, lawyers for the special counsel pointed out that there were only about 4,500 “key” pages and that almost a third of the most of 800,000 pages consisted of header and footer information with no content. for two email account holders.

Smith and Harbach said they had already provided defendants with all unclassified witness statements and memos for interviews by mid-May this year, as well as grand jury transcripts for sessions in Washington, D.C. and in the Southern District of Florida. More material will be directed to defense over the next week, they wrote.

In total, the special counsel said he had gathered around 340 classified documents from the Mar-a-Lago resort and would begin sharing “the vast majority” of them once defense attorneys received the appropriate security clearances. .

“In sum, neither the amount of the classified discovery in this case nor the timing of its production warrants an indefinite extension of the trial date,” Smith and Harbach wrote.

Attorneys for the Justice Department, Trump and Nauta are scheduled to appear in federal court in Ft. Pierce, Florida, next Tuesday afternoon for a Classified Information Proceedings hearing in the case. This hearing was postponed at the request of the defense teams.

Jury issues figured prominently in Trump’s court filing earlier this week. The special advocates team told the court that choosing a jury might require a special questionnaire and other steps, but “these are reasons to start the process as soon as possible.”

“The government’s position is that the best way to move this case forward in accordance with the rights of the defendants and the public interest is to set a trial date now,” they said.

Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, travels around the country for rallies and events, another reason his attorneys have cited for the delay. But the Justice Department team said many of those charged have hectic jobs that involve travel, and Trump should be treated no differently.

