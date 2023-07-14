Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing, signs police cooperation agreement : NPR



. Andy Wong/AP

Andy Wong/AP

MANILA, Philippines A new agreement on police cooperation is just one of many agreements signed between the Solomon Islands and China this week, as the two countries seek to establish a “comprehensive strategic partnership” much to the chagrin of Western powers concerned about the rise of Beijing. influence across the Pacific.

“Solomon Islands, sir, have a lot to learn from China’s development experience,” Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told Prime Minister Li Qiang on Monday after signing the police agreement and others concerning development, infrastructure and trade. according to the AP.

Sogavare also met this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said that although Solomon Islands-China relations were “friendly and late in coming, they are leading the way in China-Pacific Island relations.” reported the South China Morning Post.

This trip was widely covered by international media, especially by media outlets big and small across Asia-Pacific. Here are five answers to questions about why so much attention is paid to a trip by an admittedly little-known world leader to a small Pacific island nation:

Where are the Solomon Islands and why is it important?

The Solomon Islands are an archipelago of over 900 islands located in the South Pacific Ocean about 1,200 miles northeast of Australia in a part of the Pacific known as the Melanesia. It is a member of the group of Pacific Island States that total approximately 2.3 million people spread over 15% of the Earth’s surface. The Solomon Islands has a population of approximately 715,000 and is a predominantly agrarian society, according to the CIA’s World Factbook.

In 2019, when current Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare came to power, he moved the Solomon Islands alliance from Taiwan to Beijing, a move that shocked the island nation’s Pacific neighbors and worried the United States. At the time, Tarcisius Kabutulaka, a political scientist at the University of Hawaii, told NPR that the decision to make the switch was an economic one.

“China is, in fact, Solomon Islands’ biggest export destination. And so if one were to believe that the economy was going to influence political decisions, then we saw that in the case of the Solomons,” Kabutulaka told NPR’s David Greene, noting that the move also raised questions about China’s ability to persuade other countries with much smaller and more vulnerable economies to switch ties.

Later that year, the small island nation of Kiribati also changed its alliance from Taiwan to Beijing.

Why is this week’s trip by Sogavare remarkable?

This is the Solomon Islands Prime Minister’s first trip to Beijing since discreetly sign a security pact with China last year, a decision strongly criticized by the United States.

When the deal was signed, there were fears it would allow China to build a military base and station troops in the Solomon Islands. Sogavare denied this happening.

“Let me reassure you again that there is no military base, or any other military installation or institution in the agreement. And I think that is a very important point that we continue to reiterate at the family in the region, he said The Guardian.

The security pact, however, has pushed Western countries to do more for the Pacific, said Geoffrey Miller, geopolitical analyst with the Democracy Project at the University of Wellington in New Zealand.

“And that they needed to cultivate better ties with the Pacific, or else Pacific countries would fall into China’s sphere of influence,” Miller told NPR, noting that since a parade of diplomats from Australia, New Zealand and even the United States have taken the Pacific route.

Since then, Washington has announced its intention to reopen a US embassy in the Solomon IslandsThe capital of Honiara and the Biden administration have pledged millions in new aid over the next decade to the Pacific islands.

However, all the details of this pact have not yet been published.

What does the police pact signed this week contain?

No details have yet been released on the police pact signed this week between the Solomon Islands and China.

The Guardian reports that the spokesperson for the United States National Security Council has called for the details of the agreement to be released immediately while assuring that Washington “respects the ability of nations to make sovereign decisions in the best interests of their people “.

What is China’s level of influence in the Pacific?

It depends who you ask.

If you get information on this from the countries most concerned about China’s influence in the Pacific, you’d think Beijing’s influence there is sudden and growing.

In fact, China has had influence in the region for a long time, but it is only since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative that China global economic initiativehave Western powers really started to pay attention to Beijing’s loans and aid.

However, according to the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, which tracks the power and influence of different countries such as China and the United States through their Pacific Aid Map, China’s influence in the Pacific actually peaked in 2016 when its funding totaled nearly $334 million. It’s been falling ever since, both on the supply and demand side, according to researchers at the Lowy Institute. wrote in their analysis.

“Since 2017, Beijing has tightened capital controls, strengthened regulatory measures to reduce domestic financial risks, and taken a more cautious approach amid concerns about China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) political and investment returns. “, wrote the researchers.

Meanwhile, on the demand side, Pacific island countries have woken up to stories of corruption and unpayable loans under the Belt and Road Initiative. “These results have reduced the appetite for new Chinese infrastructure loans in the Pacific.”

What does the Solomon Islands want in all of this?

For Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, this week’s trip is about showing that “he is in charge and will do what he thinks is best for his country,” Miller said of the University of Wellington.

“Pacific states are keen to talk to Beijing right now, for the first time,” Miller said. “They suddenly have a viable second option other than taking what Australia and New Zealand are willing to give them. So there’s a really good game in the Pacific.”

Pacific island countries fresh out of colonialism and extremely rich in natural resources just want to develop and tackle issues important to them like climate change, said Iti Iti, a senior lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington.

“Their position has always been, they just want to grow and they want to secure their autonomy and their sovereignty,” he said, noting that the Pacific is actually in a very good place: with two big global players (China and the United States) competing for loyalty.