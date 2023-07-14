Justice Department urges judge not to postpone trial of classified Trump documents – Red Bluff Daily News





WASHINGTON (AP) The Justice Department on Thursday urged a judge to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to postpone his trial over classified documents, saying there was no basis for an indefinite delay sought by attorneys for the former president.

Federal prosecutors last month proposed a Dec. 11 trial for Trump, who is charged with 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, though the actual date belongs to the judge.

Trump’s lawyers responded this week asking for an indefinite delay. They did not offer a specific date, but said the case involved new legal issues and that pursuing a trial within six months was unreasonable and would result in a miscarriage of justice.

On Thursday, prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team responded by asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon not to postpone the trial beyond the December date they had recommended.

They rejected the idea that any of the legal arguments the defense intends to make require the trial to be postponed. They said they have already turned over a significant amount of evidence, including grand jury transcripts and unclassified witness statements, and will be filing additional witness statements next week for interviews conducted through June 23 or two weeks after the return of the indictment.

Although defense attorneys said an extension was needed because they had yet to receive classified evidence, prosecutors noted that as of Thursday afternoon, only two of the attorneys of record had submitted a request. security clearance that would even allow them access to that evidence. . Later Thursday, Trump’s attorneys submitted a filing indicating that the attorney has completed all outstanding plaintiff duties required to obtain the required security clearances in this case, with one exception.

Defense attorneys had also argued that Trump’s busy campaign schedule in pursuit of the 2024 Republican nomination should be considered in planning a trial. But prosecutors said that, too, was no basis for an indefinite delay.

Many defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel, they wrote.

The Justice Department also disputed the suggestion that an impartial jury could not be selected before the election.

Our jury system relies on the authority of the courts to develop a thorough and efficient jury selection process, and on the ability and willingness of prospective jurors to decide cases based on the evidence presented to them, guided by court’s legal instructions, prosecutors wrote.

Certainly, they added, the government readily acknowledges that jury selection here may merit additional protocols (such as a questionnaire) and may take longer than in other cases, but these are reasons to begin the process early. as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redbluffdailynews.com/2023/07/13/justice-department-urges-judge-to-not-postpone-trumps-classified-documents-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos