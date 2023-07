Canada unblocks talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO decision

Canada has agreed to reopen talks on the issue that had been frozen since Turkey initially opposed Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids last year as long as Turkey stands still. pledged to ratify Sweden’s candidacy in Vilnius, the person said. In Vilnius, Canada had outlined its position to Turkey on the rules regarding the use of any exported technology and was awaiting a response. This means talks on export controls are no longer frozen, a move that helped seal Erdogan’s commitment to Sweden, the person said. Asked whether Turkey was in talks with Canada to lift export restrictions, a Turkish Defense Ministry official said it was unacceptable for NATO allies to impose restrictions on each other. export and “some progress was made at the Vilnius summit on this issue”. “But we will follow the results of the negotiations and the decision taken at the Vilnius summit,” the official said. ERDOGAN’S “LEVERS” In an interview with Turkish media published on Thursday, Erdogan said his country expects all NATO allies to lift sanctions and restrictions on its defense industry. On Wednesday, Erdogan said he was “more optimistic than ever” about the sale of the F-16 fighter jets, after meeting US President Joe Biden a day earlier. Turkey had requested in October 2021 to purchase $20 billion worth of F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing combat aircraft. Ankara’s objections were a major stumbling block on Sweden’s and Finland’s path to NATO membership after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Turkey’s demands included a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the ‘European Union. Turkey’s parliament ratified Finland’s membership in March, after Erdogan said Helsinki had taken concrete steps to crack down on groups seen as terrorists and to free up defense exports. Erdogan said on Wednesday he would forward Sweden’s ratification to parliament when it reopens in October, adding that Stockholm would provide a roadmap for Turkey on what steps it would take before approval. The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), on which Erdogan’s AK party depends for its parliamentary majority, said on Tuesday that Sweden had failed to distance itself from terrorism, but added that Erdogan would make the decision final decision on Sweden’s membership application. Erdogan met with MHP chief Devlet Bahceli on Thursday. Erdogan also said he was waiting for action from the EU, including on updating a customs union and visa-free travel, before Turkey “starts to implement the promises (it) did”. A European diplomat said Erdogan “may have maximized what he could achieve by holding Sweden in place”. “We have seen in the past that he likes to use his levers.”

