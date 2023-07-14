No, Narendra Modi was not the first member of the French Alliance, Ahmedabad. (But he was close)





When Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Paris that he was the very first member of Ahmedabad’s Alliance Française (AF) when it was founded in 1981, he was exaggerating a bit. The receipt issued to him in December 1981 is number eight and his membership number was A-011, so there were probably a few in front of him. But when it comes to speech, a little hyperbole can possibly be forgiven. Narendrabhai certainly became a member from day one, says Achille Forler, the 73-year-old founding director of AF Ahmedabad. At that time, I did not realize he was in politics, although he gave his address as Hedgevar Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the RSS in Ahmedabad. The signature on his membership card is that of my wife Chantal. Forler and Modi are contemporaries and have become friends. We had over 1,000 members, but Narendrabhai was one of the few I connected with. I stood at the door to greet people at every cultural event and I remember Narendrabhai being a regular. Once he came to my office to ask permission to borrow a very expensive book on photography from the library. I remembered this and later, when famous French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson was visiting Ahmedabad, I invited Narendrabhai to meet him, says Forler, who moved to the French Embassy in Delhi in 1989 and now lives in Mumbai. Modi remained a member of AF Ahmedabad for eight years and judging by his speech in Paris, he has fond memories of it. Pavan Bakeri, chairman of AF Ahmedabad, first heard of the connection in 2013, when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat. I had gone to invite him to a concert that we were organizing and he told me that he was once a regular member of the AF. He said he used the library a lot. Chief Minister Modi never attended this concert and AF Ahmedabad, for his part, never took advantage of the connection (although he extracted the original membership card and receipt and sent some to him a copy when he became Prime Minister). VO! spoke with Emmanuel Bottiau, director of AF Ahmedabad as he waited to board a flight to Paris from Delhi airport. We asked him: How did you feel hearing AF Ahmedabad mentioned in the Prime Minister’s speech on Thursday? I’m very happy, of course. We knew the Prime Minister was a member, but we never made it public. The AF is a cultural association and we are not allowed to engage in politics, he said. Founded by some of the most prominent names in Ahmedabad society, AF Ahmedabad was one of the first international cultural centers in Gujarat and it must have been a draw for 31-year-old Modi. The Centre’s first president was Mrinalini Sarabhai, who was succeeded by BV Doshi. One of the last presidents was photographer Parmanand Dalwadi, who says, I was a member from the very beginning but I don’t remember meeting Mr Modi there. He was not a well-known person at the time. Indeed, in the early 1980s, it is unlikely that anyone recognized young Modi as a future prime minister. On those days, he kept to himself. He was very discreet, says Achille Forler. This article first appeared on Indian atmosphere. Read the original piece here.

