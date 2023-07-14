Trump will screen controversial film Sound of Freedom at his golf club





Former President Donald Trump will host a screening of the surprise box office hit Sound of Freedom next week at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, amid controversy over the film’s release.

The film based on a true story focuses on a dangerous mission by federal agents to rescue children from pedophiles and prostitution rings in Colombia. But movie star Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel has previously been accused of promoting right-wing QAnon conspiracy theories, and some critics said the film exaggerated the realities of child trafficking.

Nonetheless, the partially crowd-funded independent film was embraced by right-wing media figures like Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson and a loyal fanbase. Critics, meanwhile, have been fierce: Rolling Stone called the movie, A superhero movie for dads with brainworms, and The Guardian named the film the QAnon-adjacent thriller that’s beguiling America.

Trump will be joined at the screening by Caviezel as well as actor Eduardo Verstegui and Tim Ballard, the former Department of Homeland Security agent who inspired the film.

Verstegui had previously been named to Trump’s Hispanic Prosperity Advisory Commission in 2020, while Ballard was invited to the White House in 2019 to speak on the importance of a US-Mexico border wall.

[Verstegui] has continually advocated for a strong and vital bilateral relationship between the United States and Mexico and stressed the importance of coming together as a society to fight this pernicious evil and eradicate child trafficking, the campaign said. Trump in a statement Thursday.

The screening of the film will bring together club members and supporters, according to the Trump campaign.

The Angel Studios feature did well at the box office, earning No. 1 in theaters in Texas, Arizona and Florida and performing well across Central America during its opening weekend. July 4 opening, despite a production budget a fraction of the size of summer blockbuster competitors.

