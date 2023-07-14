China does not want to compete. He wants to win.

A parade of senior US politicians heads to Beijing on a diplomatic mission to mend tattered US-China relations. US climate envoy John Kerry is due in Beijing on Sunday, a week after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited there a month ago. After nearly a year of strained communication, the wave of diplomacy is good news: if the two governments talk to each other, maybe they won’t shoot each other.

Or at least that’s the idea. Improving dialogue is President Joe Bidens’ attempt to demonstrate the possibility of a middle course between conflict and appeasement in the face of China. He believes that the United States can and should compete with China while putting in place safeguards that will prevent competition from turning confrontational. The two countries could even find opportunities to cooperate on pressing global issues, such as climate change.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping seems supportive, at least for now. In fact, the Xi government was so keen to paint Yellen’s visit in a positive light that it exaggerated things a bit. Referring to a rainbow that appeared over Beijing when Yellens arrived, Premier Li Qiang said Yellen that the United States and China may see more rainbows after a period of wind and rain. As China’s economy falters and the United States and its allies scramble to reduce risk or reduce reliance on China, Xi and his team appear to be in the mood to chat, charm and change your mind.

But these efforts should not be taken to mean that Xi accepts Bidens’ two-way model for their relationship. On the contrary, Xi seems to believe the exact opposite: that competition between gentlemen is unsustainable and that Washington must either capitulate to Beijing’s wishes or prepare to lash out. How Xi ultimately responds to Biden could be the difference between a Cold War era of great power competition that would be bad enough and a high-fire war that would be catastrophic for everyone.

Read: China and the West are going their separate ways. Can the Chinese economy continue to grow?

American foreign policy makers too often assume that they are in control of US relations with other nations and that the policies of other governments are, to a large extent, a reaction to Washington. Obviously, the foreign policy of any country partly responds to that of other countries, including China. But national leaders also have their own agendas and goals that have little or nothing to do with the specific decisions made and actions taken in Washington.

Xi Jinping most certainly has his own agenda, and he makes no secret of it. Since he took power more than ten years ago, he has declared its goal of realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, which means resurrecting China’s greatness on the world stage. Achieving this involves reuniting, as the Communists call it, with Taiwan to make the nation one, based on Beijing’s definition of its legitimate borders. Xia promised build a world-class Chinese military to lend weight to its foreign policy goals. His government has also announced plans to leverage state support to dominate emerging technologies, including electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. More recently, Xi has outlined his vision for a new world order that would strip international affairs of liberal values ​​and instead elevate the legitimacy of authoritarian governments.

Throughout his tenure, Xi has pursued these goals with determination and little regard for Washington opinion. He has consistently ignored Washington’s objections, voiced since the Obama administration, to his efforts to claim nearly all of the South China Sea, including building military installations on man-made islands. Washington has further made clear that it views Xi’s industrial policies, which channel large amounts of state financial support to high-tech sectors, as unfair and threatening to American businesses. But Xi continues to spend. More recently, Xi brushed aside US concerns over his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and continued to deepen his ties with Moscow.

Xi has signaled that he has no intention of changing his policy to improve relations with the United States. On the contrary, Beijing’s consistent position has been that Washington is entirely responsible for rising tensions, and therefore fixing them is entirely the responsibility of the Americas. If the United States does not brake but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, said in March, there will surely be conflicts and clashes.

Read: The world according to Xi Jinping

After Blinkens’ visit last month, Xinhua, China’s official news agency, published an op-ed that suggested three R-words Washington should remember: rationality, accountability and results. He went on to say that the root cause of the downward spiral in China-US relations lies in Washington’s misperceptions of China, which have led to misguided China policies. Even under the rainbow of Yellens meetings, Beijing continues to pressure Washington for concessions without offering any in return. After Yellen’s departure, the Chinese Ministry of Finance issued a statement claiming that Beijing demands that the United States stop suppressing Chinese companies and take concrete steps to address China’s main concerns in economic relations in order to improve relations. Only three days before Yellen’s arrival, Xis government announced its own export controls on two key metals used in the manufacture of electronics barely an olive branch.

What Xi really wants is freedom of action, unfettered by American power, rules or criticism. Many of its policies are designed to eliminate China’s vulnerabilities to punitive US actions. Its military buildup was designed specifically to counter the way the U.S. armed forces project power. Xi conduct because economic self-sufficiency, especially in crucial technologies such as semiconductors, is supposed to protect China from sanctions from Washington. When Xi told Blinken that competition between major countries did not represent the trend of the times at their June meeting, according to the Chinese summary of the conversation he could have meant to say that he wants peaceful relations with the United States, but he could just as well have said that he doesn’t think he should have to face the United States as a obstacle to his will.

Beijing and Washington simply don’t see competition the same way. Washington has repeatedly attempted to portray measures such as restrictions on the export of certain chip technologies to China, imposed last year, as targeted efforts to defend US national security that are not intended to derail Chinese development. But in Beijing, these moves are seen as nothing more than a global superpower exploiting its economic leverage to maintain dominance. Qin Gang once said that so-called competition from Bidens means containing and repressing China in every respect.

Xi could possibly show more flexibility in negotiations behind closed doors than he has in public. Much of the Chinese rhetoric is aimed at a domestic audience to portray Xi as a determined defender of Chinese national interests. Yet Xi has called The rise of China is inevitable, and it could be assumed that the United States (and everyone else) will eventually have to give in to China, whether it likes it or not.

Beijing’s attitude raises doubts about what can really be achieved through dialogue, or even a softer China policy of the kind that many American commentators have advocated. In writing recently on tensions over Taiwan, Michael Swaine, a senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, has rightly expressed concern about the tit-for-tat dynamics that have come to define American and Chinese interactions, in which each party duplicates what it considers to be deterrence signals which in fact only serve to provoke other such signals. He recommended that the two countries take measures to defuse a possible crisis, in particular in Washington showing its sincerity by reducing its naval transits in the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Former AIG President Maurice Greenberg, representing a group of concerned American business leaders and policymakers, argued last year that the United States should build on the positive benefits of economic relations between two countries to create a more constructive dialogue: It is in our national interest, now more than ever, to do everything in our power to improve U.S.-China relations, it writing.

But whether such approaches would actually benefit bilateral relations ultimately depends on Xi’s willingness to respond in kind. So far, the Chinese leader has shown little interest in changing his policy to accommodate Washington. Chances are his current engagement with the Biden administration is little more than a fishing expedition to see what favors he could extract with a few smiles and handshakes but without altering his agenda. The most consistent signals from Xi suggest that the only way to get along with China is to give in to China.

This does not mean that the dialogue is useless. If (or, more likely, when) a crisis hits, an open communication channel could help avert disaster. But more than likely, no pot of gold waits at the end of the rainbow.