Politics
Golfer manages to capture video of Donald Trump throwing short shot into oblivion
Donald Trump is an avid golfer and very good at it as he has a 2.8 handicap, according to a 2019 Golf Digest report. But golf is a very tough game and even those with 19 club championships to their name may have misfires.
There is no shortage of footage of the former president playing before his term, during and since. The last one, however, stands out because someone else on the course was able to catch a bit of a blooper. The clip shows Trump lining up a small wedge in the green and missing his mark a bit as he shoves it wide to the right.
Of course, we don’t know the course or how the resort works there, so there’s always a chance that coming from there offers a better angle.
Trumps corner game looks like mine (Via IG/rsp3k) pic.twitter.com/vkDND7bBwV
ziregolf (@ziregolf) July 13, 2023
On the bright side, security ensured there was no gallery there, after learning from a long series of political incidents dating back to 1974 when then-Vice President Gerald Ford, hit a guy on the head just like his predecessor Spiro Agnew had done a few years earlier. In 1995, Ford was out there again, forcing people to run up and punch another person on the same day George Bush punched two others.
Seems like the safest place to be when a former commander-in-chief addresses the ball is in the group behind. Or just where they aim.
We’ll never know if Trump went up and down from there. It probably depends on who you ask.
