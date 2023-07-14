Politics
Prime Minister Modi receives France’s highest honor Grand-Croix de la Légion d’honneur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, the highest honor in France, by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on July 13, 2023. | Photo credit: Twitter: Arindam [email protected]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to be awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Read also | With PM Modi in Paris, India approves plan to purchase 26 Rafale-M aircraft from France
Mr Modi received the honor at the Elysee Palace here on Thursday July 13, 2023 and joined the ranks of other high-profile world leaders such as former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles – then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.
The Prime Minister, who is in France for a two-day official visit, was greeted on the red carpet when he arrived here on Thursday. He will join President Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as guest of honour.
A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi presented the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest honor bestowed in France by President @EmmanuelMacron,” tweeted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
“The Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honor on behalf of the people of India,” the MEA said in a statement.
The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor awarded by France is part of a series of high-profile international honors and honors awarded by various countries to Prime Minister Modi.
These include the Order of the Nile by Egypt in June 2023, the Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea in May 2023, the Companion of the Order of Fiji in May 2023, Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau in May 2023, Order of Druk Gyalpo from Bhutan in 2021, Legion of Merit from the US Government in 2020, King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain in 2019, Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by the Maldives in 2019.
Mr. Modi received the Order of St. Andrew award from Russia in 2019 and the Order of Zayed award from the United Arab Emirates in 2019. He was also awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine in 2018 , the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah. Khan of Afghanistan in 2016 and the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in 2016.
Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honor is divided into five classes (lower to upper). The color of the ribbon is red, and the badge is a five-pointed Maltese asterisk hanging from an oak and laurel wreath.
Although membership in the award is restricted to French nationals, foreign nationals who serve France or uphold its ideals may also be awarded a Legion distinction.
Earlier, the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a private dinner for Mr Modi at the Elysee Palace.
On Thursday evening, Mr Modi addressed the Indian diaspora here and announced a deal for the use of UPI in France, opening up a huge new market for Indian innovation in instant cashless payment.
In his nearly hour-long speech to cheering crowds at La Seine Musicale – a performing arts center on an island in the Seine – Mr Modi described India’s rapid development and said that if the world is moving towards a new order, India’s strength and role is also changing very rapidly.
Mr Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille, France and told the cheering audience that Indian masters students in the European country would now get five-year post-study work visas.
Noting that France celebrates its National Day, of which he is the guest of honour, Mr Modi said he had visited the country several times but that it was special this time, as he greeted its support for India and the strength of the ties between the two countries, which mark the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.
Describing people-to-people connection as an essential foundation of the India-France partnership, he also urged members of the diaspora to invest in India, noting that global experts recognize the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination and that the country is progressing rapidly in development.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-conferred-with-frances-highest-award-grand-cross-of-the-legion-of-honour/article67078793.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi receives France’s highest honor Grand-Croix de la Légion d’honneur
- US Republicans Oppose Climate Funding as Millions Suffer from Extreme Weather | Republicans
- Bret Michaels Gets His Party (Bold) at Pine Knob – Macomb Daily
- Indoor tech doesn’t have to be complicated
- Golfer manages to capture video of Donald Trump throwing short shot into oblivion
- Hollywood actors’ strike will revolutionize the fight against AI
- Baton Rouge welcomes new professional hockey team
- J-Hope sweeps the fashion world as he takes part in the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall-Winter 23 campaign
- What is Google’s NotebookLM and how can I try it?
- 2 earthquakes were detected in Kingfisher County
- Joan Is Awful: The Black Mirror Episode Is Every Striking Actor’s Worst Nightmare | black mirror
- Miller Electric Breaks Ground on New Electric Vehicle Innovation Center in Jacksonville