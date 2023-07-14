Bordering frivolity: Legal experts say special counsel filing embarrasses Trump lawyers





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team on Thursday criticized former President Donald Trump’s bid for an indefinite postponement of his trial over the Mar-a-Lago documents.

The former president’s legal team has asked Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to delay the trial indefinitely, citing his 2024 presidential campaign. Smith’s team, which is seeking a trial in December, has argues Thursday that Trump should be treated like any other defendant.

“The demands of the defendants’ work schedules do not provide a basis for delaying the trial in this case. Many defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel. The law on speedy trial contemplates no such factor as a basis for an extension, and the court should not indulge in it here,” the filing states.

Prosecutors also rejected Trump’s attorneys’ claim that the Presidential Records Act gave Trump the right to take any secret documents, writing that the argument “borders on frivolity.”

“The PRA is not a criminal statute and in no way purports to deal with the retention of national security information,” the filing states. “Defendants are, of course, free to make any arguments they wish for the dismissal of the indictment, and the government will respond promptly. But they should not be allowed to gesture to a legal argument groundless, call it a ‘novel’, and then claim the court will require an indefinite prorogation to resolve it.”

Prosecutors also accused Trump’s lawyers of providing a “misleading” picture of the amount of evidence the Justice Department turned over after citing the need for more time to review the trove of documents. Although Trump’s team complained they received 800,000 discovery pages, prosecutors say only 4,500 pages are the “key” documents in the case.

Smith’s team also pushed back against Trump’s attorneys’ claim that they needed to review nine months of Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage.

“The government only obtained footage from selected cameras (many of which do not record continuously) on selected dates throughout the period for which it obtained footage,” the filing said.

Prosecutors also noted that only two of Trump’s attorneys submitted the forms required to obtain security clearances to view the documents.

“There is no basis in law or in fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open manner, and the defendants provide none,” Smith’s filing states. “In sum, neither the amount of the classified discovery in this case nor the timing of its production warrants an indefinite extension of the trial date,” he added.

Legal experts marveled at Smith’s response to Trump’s team.

“Smith’s team is coming out breathing fire on this opposition file,” national security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted.

“Jack Smith has responded to Trump’s request that the judge drop a trial date in the Mar-a-Lago charge and it’s a doozy,” wrote former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance. “Interestingly, he’s no longer President Trump, Smith just calls him ‘Trump.’ Like any other criminal defendant.”

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told MSNBC that Smith and his team “don’t mince words” and “they don’t pull any punches.”

Kirschner said the filing “sounds like a sign of lawsuits to come.”

“I think they’re going to keep pushing for a timely trial date, and in fact, on the front page of this reading, they’re pointing out how Trump’s defense team failed,” he said. “And really, in his biggest effort, when they filed their case on July 10. They said ‘judge, don’t set a trial date.’ One of the first things Jack Smith pointed out, c “is that the Speedy Trial Act says the judge must set a certain date for the start of the trial. So they’re really embarrassing the Trump defense team’s request and they’re not giving up for the ten pages.”

But former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti warned that if Smith’s “arguments are good,” most “judges would be sympathetic to defense attorneys who are reviewing more than 400,000 documents in work on other cases. “.

“Most judges wouldn’t push this case any faster than a typical complex case of this type, which Smith is asking for,” he wrote.

Mariotti explained that Trump’s lawyers are using Smith’s pressure for a quick timeline “against him” by pointing to the “massive volume of findings.” Most judges would set a tentative trial date likely in mid-2024, he wrote, though delay tactics could push it to 2025 or even 2026.

“That would be true even if the defendant’s name was John Doe and the judge’s name wasn’t Aileen Cannon. But the defendant is Trump, and the judge is Cannon, so I’d be surprised if she didn’t do the less what most judges would do in this situation,” Mariotti wrote.

“What Smith isn’t saying, but many in the audience think, is that a speedy trial is needed to ensure that Trump doesn’t reverse the legal process entirely,” he added. “I don’t think most judges would consider that (at least openly). Most wouldn’t delay indefinitely either.”

