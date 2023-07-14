unlike Biden, this American official is quick to annoy him – La Nouvelle Tribune





John Kerrythe former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate, currently serves as the presidential special envoy for the climate under the administration of Joe Biden. Recently, during an interrogation conducted by the representative Darrell Issa (R-CA), Mr. Kerry was asked about the qualification of Xi Jinpinggeneral secretary of the Communist Party of China, as “dictator“. Contrary to the statement of the current President Joe Biden, Kerry refused to use this term. During the interrogation, Issa asked Kerry if he was okay with Biden that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a “dictator”. Instead of answering directly, Kerry say that Xi Jinping was undeniably the main decision maker of China’s direction and policy. Before he could even finish his answer, he was interrupted by Issa who wanted to know if Xi Jinping was indeed a dictator. Kerry began to formulate a response, but was again interrupted by Issa who insisted on whether Xi Jinping would wield the power of a dictator. Kerry finally admitted that Xi would wield considerable power as the leader of China. However, he was hesitant about the use of the term “dictator‘, saying he didn’t think it was helpful to dwell on labels and names. Issa then asked Kerry if he would have preferred the president to use a different word for Xi. Kerry responded by saying that he did not wish to get involved in this semantic debate and that he preferred to focus on the concrete actions to be taken. According to him, it was more important to examine the heart of the problems rather than to get lost in discussions on the used terms. “No, I don’t even know, I don’t know, frankly, this is all just water off the duck’s back and you know, I don’t think we should get tangled up in, you know, labels and names and whatever. What we have to do is look at the heart of what we’re trying to do“, replied the US official. Kerry also highlighted the relationship between Biden and Xi, saying that they had a “very good relationship” and that Xi “honors” this relationship. However, he did not elaborate on the details of this relationship and how it affected interactions between the two countries. As a reminder, a few days ago, American President Joe Biden provoked Xi Jinping by calling him a “dictator” thus angering the middle empire. Mao Ningspokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had strongly condemned the remarks of the American president. She called this comment “really absurd, very irresponsible” and pointed out that it did not reflect reality. Mao Ning also said that the statement went against diplomatic practices and seriously undermined China’s political dignity as we reported at the time.

