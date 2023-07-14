Blinken meets Wang Yi in Indonesia. But the region remains wary of the US-China rivalry | infonews

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during ministers’ courtesy calls at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s top diplomat on Friday to discuss thorny issues as part of efforts to keep the talks going on the sidelines of regional diplomatic meetings in Indonesia, which the president has called on rival powers to avoid turning the region into a competitive arena.”

Blinken stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and raised concerns of Washington and its allies over China’s actions during his Thursday evening meeting with Wang Yi, who heads the Central Commission. Foreign Affairs of the ruling Communist Party in the Indonesian capital. of Jakarta, U.S. officials said.

“The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication to clarify U.S. interests on a broad range of issues and to responsibly manage competition by reducing the risk of misperception and miscalculationState Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“This is what the world expects from the United States and the PRC,” Miller said, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

Blink made a two day trip to beijing last month to meet Chinese leaders and restore ties at the highest level during a visit he said was aimed at addressing misperceptions, miscalculations and ensuring competition does not escalate into conflict.

But Washington and Beijing remain deeply suspicious of each other’s actions and intentions.

Blinken used the meeting with Wang in Jakarta to advance US interests and values, to directly raise concerns shared by the US and its allies and partners regarding the PRC’s actions, Miller said. He made it clear that the United States, together with our allies and partners, will advance our vision of a free, open, and rules-based international order.”

US officials informed some allies in the region of Blinkens’ meeting with Wang Yi ahead of their talks in Jakarta with assurances that Washington will not waver in its commitment to fight for the rule of law and against coercive actions in the region, said a senior Southeast Asian official. a diplomat told The Associated Press.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authority to discuss the matter publicly.

Blinken and Wang, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, were attending meetings in Jakarta with their counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-nation regional bloc that is often caught between competing interests of the world’s two major powers on a range of issues, including tensions over Taiwan and the long-running bubbling territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The three, along with other Western and Asian foreign ministers whose countries regularly engage with ASEAN, made a call Friday to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who delivered a pointed message.

“Your presence at the meetings of foreign ministers and at the ASEAN post-ministerial conference is aimed at finding solutions to regional problems, global problems, and not the other way around, and even less to aggravate the problems,” he said. said Widodo.

“ASEAN should not be a competition arena and should not be a proxy for any country, and international law must be consistently respected,” the Indonesian leader said.

The recriminations persisted in closed meetings, however.

After meetings with Wang and some of his ASEAN counterparts, Lavrov told reporters Thursday in Jakarta that he stressed that Russia and China respect the principles of ASEAN’s central role in the region. But he accused the United States and its NATO allies of trying to undermine ASEAN, saying they are pushing this idea that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible, and noting that the alliance had invited Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea to participate in recent summits.

The United States and its allies are trying to replace the ASEAN-centric security architecture here in the East Asia region that has been built for decades, he said, speaking through a translator. They want to replace it with their Indo-Pacific strategy, they want to introduce the NATO bloc into the region.

Western officials stressed that there were no plans to create an Asian NATO.”

Blinken hit back at Russia on Friday during a separate meeting with ASEAN ministers. He urged them to help push for a just and lasting peace in Russian War of aggression against Ukraine, a war that violates the principles at the heart of the ASEAN Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation and the Charter of the United Nations.”

This harms not only Ukrainians, but also people in this region and around the world by worsening food and energy crisesBlinken said.

Speaking earlier this year after meeting Japan’s foreign minister, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was engaging more with partners in the region because what what happens in Europe is important for Asia, for the Indo-Pacific, and what happens in Asia and the Indo-Pacific is important for Europe, qualifying security as a global problem.

At a separate meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea on Thursday, Wang expressed concerns over Japan’s plan to discharge treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was destroyed by a strong earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi played down Wang’s remarks and assured that his country was taking all guarantees regarding the plan, according to the Southeast Asian diplomat who attended the meetings.

Dino Patti Djalal, a former Indonesian ambassador to Washington who now heads a Jakarta-based foreign policy think tank, said US and Chinese efforts to resume direct talks would be a welcome change for ASEAN , who has long feared that the rivalry could get out of control.

But, he added, there should be no misplaced expectations. Rivalry always dominates the relationship.

I think they are still a long way from establishing meaningful trust, Djalal told the AP. He said there was a need for great cooperation between the two parties, which was not visible at the moment.

Associated Press reporters Niniek Karmini and Matthew Lee contributed to this report. Rising reported from Bangkok.

