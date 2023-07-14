Major powers to discuss range of disputes at Southeast Asia security meeting

US, Chinese and Russian leaders attend a security meeting with Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Indonesia on Friday. The US-China rivalry, the war in Ukraine and North Korean missiles are expected to dominate the roundtable discussions.

The 27-member Asean Regional Forum will provide an arena for major powers to consult on a range of issues, although the closed-door roundtable has already been a fractious affair.

In his opening address to the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesian President and President Joko Widodo said the gathering was aimed at seeking solutions rather than exacerbate regional and global problems.

He said ASEAN could not become a proxy, as US-China tensions erupt over self-governing Taiwan, Beijing’s close ties with Moscow and a tussle for influence in the South Pacific .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the forum, a body set up to discuss security issues that also includes Japan, South Korea and Australia.

We, the developing members of ASEAN, need the understanding, the wisdom, the support of the developed countries, our neighboring countries, to move away from the zero-sum approach and adopt a win-win approach, he declared.

Mr. Blinken held candid and constructive talks with Mr. Wang on Thursday in Jakarta, according to the US State Department, the latest in a series of interactions it says are aimed at managing differences between the two superpowers.

US-China fighting dominated last year’s forum, which came days after then-US speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan, angering Beijing, which launched live-fire exercises around Taiwan and closed many channels of dialogue with Washington.

Thursday’s meeting was part of ongoing efforts to keep communication channels open and responsibly manage competition by reducing the risk of misperception and miscalculation, the carrier said. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in a statement.

Mr. Wang told Mr. Blinken that the key to getting relations back on track was adopting a rational and pragmatic attitude, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

On Thursday, Chinese fighter jets monitored a US Navy patrol plane that flew over the sensitive Taiwan Strait as China carried out military exercises south of the island.

The 10-member ASEAN is hosting an East Asia summit on Friday morning before holding a separate meeting with Mr Blinken.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with China’s Wang Yi in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday. APE

Lavrov meets Wang

They will be joined in the afternoon by the foreign ministers of Russia, Australia, Japan, Britain, South Korea, etc., for the closed-door forum, which is expected to address Pyongyang’s launch this week of its latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic. missile, which she defended on Thursday at the UN Security Council.

Mr Lavrov is also in Jakarta, where he gave an interview saying the war in Ukraine would not end until the West gave up its plans to preserve its dominance, including its obsessive desire to win strategically. Russia.

After a meeting with Lavrov, Wang said the two sides would strengthen strategic communication and coordination.

Western countries should condemn Myanmar’s ruling army for its alleged atrocities against the civilian population, as the junta cracks down on its opponents and uses fighter jets and heavy artillery to root out a pro-democracy armed resistance movement .

ASEAN member Myanmar was barred from the bloc’s meetings due to the junta’s failure to honor a two-year agreement with the group to end hostilities and begin dialogue.

Asean unity has been tested on how to approach the crisis.

The bloc on Thursday evening strongly condemned the continued acts of violence, including airstrikes, artillery fire and the destruction of public facilities in its usual statement, which was issued more than 30 hours after the end of the meeting of foreign ministers, a delay that in previous years has indicated discord over its content.

Updated: July 14, 2023, 08:34