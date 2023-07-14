Boris Johnson will give his messages on his mobile: forgotten pin





Dex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making headlines again. According to media reports, the 59-year-old man forgot the PIN code of his old mobile phone. This is why some of the WhatsApp messages, which are intended to be used to assess the behavior of the government at the time in the pandemic, have still not been submitted to a proper investigative body, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday. . Johnson could not remember the password with 100% certainty, the Times wrote. Now there are fears that the device will be automatically disabled and content deleted if an incorrect passcode is entered. According to the British press agency PA, a spokesperson for Johnson did not deny the information. According to the Times, Johnson was advised in May 2021 for security reasons not to use his cell phone during his reign because his number had been publicly available on the internet for 15 years. Today’s news quiz Put your knowledge to the test in the new FAZ.NET news quiz and compare yourself with other readers. To the news quiz

The government opposes the publication of uncensored information There has been a tussle over his WhatsApp messages for a long time. Johnson had announced that he wanted to deliver messages directly to the investigative committee. However, the government of his party friend Rishi Sunak had refused to release uncensored correspondence with government employees and cabinet colleagues. The investigation aims to examine Johnson’s controversial handling of the corona pandemic. The focus should be on his actions. However, there is speculation that Sunak, the finance minister and other cabinet members at the time, feared the news would put them in a bad light. A court ultimately ruled that the government must return Johnson’s chat messages, schedules and notebooks unaltered.

