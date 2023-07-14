Politics
Erdogan says Putin has agreed to extend grain deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to extend the grain deal, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.
This is according to AFP on Twitterreports Ukrinform.
According Reuterson July 14, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said the deal would be extended from the current July 17 deadline following UN and Turkish efforts.
The European Commission is assisting the UN and Turkey in their efforts to extend the grain deal and is ready to “explore all solutions”, a European Union spokesperson said on Thursday.
In July 2022, the UN and Turkey came out in favor of mediating the Black Sea Grains Initiative with Russia and Ukraine to help alleviate the global food crisis, which has been aggravated by the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow and blockade of Ukrainian ports. Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s leading grain exporters.
As reported, on July 8, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that the country’s authorities were working to expand the Sea Grains Initiative Noire and were making every effort to extend its validity by two years.
On July 17, the grain agreement expires. Russia has already said it has no intention of extending it and is demanding that some sanctions be lifted and it start buying its goods.
