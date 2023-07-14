Colorado responds to pressure to block Donald Trump from 2024 race





Colorado election officials reportedly won’t commit to keeping Donald Trump an option in his 2024 ballot amid pressure from multiple ethics groups saying the former president violated the 14th Amendment in his actions surrounding the 6th seat. January on the US Capitol.

On Thursday, the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold declined to comment on whether the state’s top election official would grant Trump ballot access when questioned by Colorado reporters after that a pair of advocacy organizations wrote letters to nine Secretaries of State invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

This law, first implemented following the civil war, stipulates that a person who “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” after taking the oath must be barred from standing again.

Former President Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8, 2023. Colorado election officials have not pledged to keep Trump on the state’s 2024 ballot. Mario Tama/Getty Images

“The evidence is overwhelming that Donald Trump instigated and mobilized insurrection on January 6, 2021 on our nation’s Capitol,” wrote Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director for Free Speech For People (FSFP), one of the groups origin of the letter. in a statement Wednesday. “The U.S. Constitution is clear that anyone who takes an oath and then engages in insurrection is forever barred from holding public office again. poll.”

With efforts by one of Trump’s political rivals to disqualify him based on the 14th Amendment pending in federal court, the top Colorado election official is reportedly unconcerned about whether he would stay on. the ballot there, regardless of the final decision.

“We will officially decline to comment at this time,” Annie Orloff, a spokeswoman for Griswold’s office, told Colorado Newsline in an article published Thursday.

Others also hold comments. Of the nine other states contacted by FSFP and the Mi Familia Vota Education Fund (California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Nevada), several declined to comment when contacted. by Newsweek.

At this point, his eligibility is probably not an issue. While Colorado has until Jan. 5 to certify contestants in its Super Tuesday presidential primaries, political parties themselves typically don’t submit their primary candidates until December, a spokesperson for the office told Newsweek. of the Massachusetts Secretary of State. Nomination papers for the presidential primary will not be released until September.

Although recent lawsuits based on the 14th Amendment were recently successful – an advocacy group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, in Washington, successfully disqualified a former Republican commissioner from Otero County, New Mexico, on the basis of the 14th Amendment in September for his participation in the January 6 Riot at the United States Capitol – the litigation against Trump has not yet been heard by a judge.

A successful challenge to his candidacy before the Republican primaries remains a long shot.

The most significant lawsuit to disqualify Trump, brought by Republican presidential candidate John Anthony Castro in Florida, is on appeal after his standing in the case was challenged by Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon, a prominent central to the federal classified documents case involving the former president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/colorado-responds-pressure-block-donald-trump-2024-run-1812888 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos