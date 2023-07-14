Politics
US climate envoy John Kerry refuses to call Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’
[Source]
US climate envoy John Kerry declined to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” during a hearing with House Republicans on Thursday.
The audience: In front of his Trip to Beijing On Sunday, the former secretary of state clashed with Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Oversight Subcommittee, WHO expressed concerns to engage in climate negotiations with China.
During the hearing, GOP lawmakers questioned upcoming talks, citing allegations from China Abuse of human rightshis reluctance to cut his fossil fuel emissions and his problems with forced labor.
“Dictator”?: Representative Darrell Issa (R, CA-48) Kerry in a hurry several times, asking him if he was okay with President Joe Biden calls Xi a dictator.
More from NextShark: Andrew Yang teams up with Twitter CEO to donate $5 million to Americans
Each time, Kerry chose not to repeat the term, instead referring to the general secretary of the Communist Party of China as a major decision-maker in China’s direction and policy.
Is he in fact, indeed, a dictator? Issa asked.
More from NextShark: South Korea’s first trans soldier found dead at home aged 23
Well, I’m not, I don’t think it’s worth getting into, I’m not going to get into- Kerry started before Issa interrupted her again.
But does he wield the power of a dictator? Issa inquired.
He wields enormous power as the ruler of China, absolutely, Kerry conceded. And everyone understands that. But I don’t, you know-
More from NextShark: Ted Lieu and 149 members of Congress urge DOJ to condemn anti-Asian discrimination amid pandemic
Issa then asked Kerry if he wished the president had used another word.
No, I don’t even know, I don’t know, frankly, this is all just water off the backs of ducks, and, you know, I don’t think we should get tangled up in, you know, labels and names and whatever,” Kerry said, “What we should be doing is looking at the heart of what we’re trying to do.
He then noted that Biden and Xi have a very good relationship, which Xi honors.
More from NextShark: Hong Kong’s giant rubber duck returns with a friend after 10 years
On reducing emissions: Lawmakers have questioned whether to negotiate with a country they see as untrustworthy in tackling emissions.
According to Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R, TX-10), China fires up a coal plant almost every day, if not every week.
They also criticized China’s claims that it is still a developing country and should not be held to the same climate standards as developed Western economies. While Kerry acknowledged the sentiment, he stressed that global progress on reducing emissions should not be hindered by disparity.
He acknowledged that persuading China to meet the same emission reduction standards as other major economies might not happen during his visit, but he said he was optimistic that the Chinese government understood that it was a growing concern.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/us-climate-envoy-john-kerry-163536687.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US climate envoy John Kerry refuses to call Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Windsor actor joins union days before SAG strike
- RTIH Shows Retail Technology Week in Numbers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The Bicester collection celebrates emerging fashion talent with the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards
- VinFast’s SPAC partner for listing in the United States extends its life by one year
- H1 2023 box office review: Bollywood scores Rs 1,450 crore; SRK tops the list with Pathaan
- General Office wins Tata Steel’s Inter Divisional Table Tennis Championship
- 2023 Google Career Certification Course
- Islamabad court adjourns criminal case Toshakhana v Imran Khan at request of ECP
- Colorado responds to pressure to block Donald Trump from 2024 race
- Erdogan says Putin has agreed to extend grain deal