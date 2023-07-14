



Philadelphia will remain on the long list of jurisdictions where Donald Trump has failed to convince a judge that his job as president in 2020 now gives him immunity from prosecution.

Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Erdos this week denied a request by Trump and his presidential campaign to dismiss a libel case filed in 2021 by James Savage, a Delaware County voting machine supervisor who accuses Trump of pushing unfounded allegations that he tampered with the 2020 election results.

READ MORE: Lawsuit from Delco election workers claims Trump’s fake rhetoric about stolen votes led to threats and gave him two heart attacks

Savage said remarks by Trump and his attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and two Delaware County Republican observers made him a target for hate, ridicule and physical threats.

Savage also sued Giuliani and the poll watchers.

Erdos based his decision on an October 2022 letter that Trump, who was no longer president, sent to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s letter included his Delco allegations in a litany of debunked voter fraud allegations.

The judge said he would soon rule on Trump’s immunity request in two other cases, his telephone testimony at a state Senate committee hearing in Gettysburg three weeks after the 2020 election and a tweet of Trump two days later. Trump mentioned Delco’s claims in both cases.

It’s a fight Trump has already lost twice.

READ MORE: POTUS just called me: Pa. GOP emails shed new light on 2020 election upheaval

Last year, a federal judge in Washington DC ruled that Trump did not have presidential immunity in several lawsuits that accused him of causing the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Another federal judge in New York ruled two weeks ago that Trump had no immunity for comments he made in 2019 about writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of assault sexual.

A jury in a separate federal trial in May upheld Carroll’s sexual assault allegation, awarding him a $5 million judgment.

Michael Madaio, Trump’s attorney, claimed in Philadelphia on Tuesday that Trump relied on sworn statements from Delco poll watchers and never mentioned Savage by name.

J. Connor Corcoran, attorney for Savages, noted that Trump’s lies about the 2020 election have been dismissed in more than 60 court cases.

It was crude speculation that was fabricated to create chaos, Corcoran said of Trumps Delco’s claims. In this case, it is successful.

Trump faces a lengthy docket of court cases, including a federal indictment for keeping sensitive government documents after leaving office and a criminal case in New York for allegedly paying silent money to keep a quiet case during his 2016 campaign, as well as a civil case in New York that accuses him and his business of financial fraud.

Rudy represents himself

Clout told you in May that Bruce Castor, the former Montgomery County prosecutor and county commissioner who represented Trump in his second impeachment trial, asked a judge to let him stop representing Giuliani in the trial of the Savages.

Reason for Castors: he does not cooperate and he does not pay me.

A spokesperson for Giuliani disputed this, saying Castor was just trying to suck up the anti-Trump legal community,

A judge approved the Beavers’ request last month.

Corcoran said Giuliani has indicated he will now represent himself in the case. Giuliani did not respond to Clouts’ request for comment.

Giuliani’s legal career has been on a stellar trajectory since he hitched it up to Trump’s attempts to nullify the 2020 election.

His license to practice law was suspended in New York in June 2021 for lies he told in Pennsylvania about that election.

And a three-committee disciplinary committee of the Bar Association of the District of Columbias recommended last week that Giuliani be disbarred, also for his actions in Pennsylvania in 2020.

Brendan Boyle slaps royal protocol

US Representative Brendan Boyle, a Democrat from Philadelphia close to President Joe Biden, pushed back after a reporter from Englands The Independent shared a story on Twitter on Tuesday about an awkward moment when Biden chatted with a soldier during of a review with King Charles III.

Not bothersome at all. One of these two is the most powerful person in the world. The other is the constitutional monarch of a middle power. The UK was blessed with a visit from the most powerful person in the world, Boyle tweeted in response.

This prompted several Irish attaboy responses, numerous references to who won the War of Independence (not England) and very stiff complaints about the British about royal protocol.

If anything, the new king came across as brooding in the story, being snippy as Biden was just trying to talk to a guy.

Boyle told Clout he wasn’t trying to fight calling the country known to have a special relationship with America a middle power.

It’s not an insult, Boyle said. I see the UK as an ally. It’s just a reflection of reality. It is no longer 1880. Some very right-wing elements of the British press live in the past.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power and politics.

