Hearing in Toshakhana v Imran Khan case adjourned to July 17





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case against the PTI Chairman until July 17.

Electoral Commission lawyer Saad Hasan appeared in court under Extra Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar. Electoral Commission lawyer Saad Hasan replied that Amjad Parvez will present arguments on behalf of the Electoral Commission, he will not be able to appear in court today due to national commitments.

On this occasion, the Electoral Commission requested the adjournment of the hearing until tomorrow. Judge Humayun Dilawar said the hearing is not possible tomorrow, the district court is moving and there will be no case tomorrow morning in the F8 court, or it is possible that the hearing will be held in the new court building tomorrow.

Read more: Islamabad Local Court releases Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz

Electoral Commission lawyer Saad Hasan replied that he would speak to Amjad Parvez and inform the court in 5 minutes, whereupon the court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case.

After the break, the hearing resumed, Electoral Commission lawyer Saad Hassan asked to adjourn the hearing until Monday and said that the courtroom was moved, we also want the hearing be adjourned until Monday.

On this occasion, the lawyer of the president of the PTI, Gohar Ali Khan, appeared before the court. Judge Humayun Dilawar told the lawyer for PTI President Gauhar Ali Khan that he was very busy today, Amjad Parvez cannot appear today, asking to adjourn the hearing until Monday .

Judge Humayun Dilawar said he would hear the Toshakhana case on Monday at the new court building. The lawyer for PTI President Gohar Ali Khan said that the Toshakhana case will be heard in a new court with a new atmosphere, “It’s good to see you in a new court”, and he requested that the Toshakhana case to be heard on Monday. Set the time to 11 o’clock.

The court accepted the request for adjournment of the hearing from the Election Commission and the PTI President’s lawyer and adjourned the hearing in the Toshakhana case until Monday, July 17 at 11 a.m.

Download the MM News mobile app and stay up to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmnews.tv/hearing-of-toshakhana-case-against-imran-khan-adjourned-till-july-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos