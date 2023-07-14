Chris Christie says he beat Donald Trump in a real fight





Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie believes he would win a fight against former President Donald Trump if the two went head-to-head in a UFC-style cage match.

The 2024 Republican nominee told Piers Morgan in a Fox News interview that aired Thursday night that he was looking forward to a grudge match with the GOP frontrunner — either with words or fists and feet.

Speaking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring, he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right? if you entered the octagon, you and him, who would win? Morgana asked.

Come on,” the burly 60-year-old replied with a smile. “Guy is 78 years old [actually 77]. I would kick his ass.

The line made the Englishman laugh, who noted: “We know Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are apparently going to get in the ring.”

The CEO of Tesla and the CEO of Meta shared similar photos of training sessions with mixed martial artists earlier this month, as both maintained that a cage fight would settle a dispute over Twitter’s superiority, which Musk bought Threads, a competing social network, last year. site launched last month.

Yeah, can’t wait for that one, Christie replied. Have you seen this photo of Zuckerberg? I look rather buff. If I was Elon, I’d be a little worried.

Would you be ready to be the undercard, you against Trump? Morgan followed.

I will fight Donald Trump where he wants, in any arena he wants, be it on a debate stage or in the octagon, Christie said.

Christie is the seventh candidate on track to qualify for the ballot requirement with 2.6% support in the RealClearPolitics average – Trump has 53%. Getty Images

Christie, who currently sits a distant seventh in the GOP primary, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, said Wednesday that his campaign has met donor requirements for the Aug. 23 Republican National Committees debate in Milwaukee, Wis.

He joins five other Republican presidential candidates in having reached the donor threshold, including Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, GOP Senator from North Carolina South Tim Scott, 57, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. , 37.

The Scotts campaign also announced Wednesday that it has collected more than 75,000 donations from 53,000 unique donors in every US state.

Christie, 60, is currently a distant seventh in the GOP primary, according to the RealClearPolitics.AFP poll average via Getty Images

The RNC, which is sponsoring the August debate, also required all candidates to register at least 1% support in three independent national polls or two national polls and one independent poll in two of the four early voting states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Polls must be in the field between July 1 and August 21 and have polled at least 800 Republican primary voters likely to be registered.

Christie is the seventh candidate on track to qualify for the election with 2.6% support in the RealClearPolitics average, behind Trump (53%), DeSantis (20.6%), former Vice President Mike Pence (6.3%), Haley (3.4%), Scott (3.2%) and Ramaswamy (3.1%).

Trump ripped Christie for being a failed governor and ridiculed her weight problem.Getty Images

But the former governor has not pledged to support the eventual Republican Party nominee, the most contested requirement the RNC has imposed on candidates to be able to debate.

I said I think the loyalty pledge is a dumb idea, but it’s a requirement to get onstage, Christie told CNN Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. We all signed the pledge in 2016 as well, you may remember, and in the next debate, after we all signed the pledge, one of the speakers said: You all signed this pledge, would you like to reaffirm it tonight by raising your hand? And nine of us raised our hands, including me, and Donald Trump didn’t.

Trump also did not pledge to support the pledge, while DeSantis said he would join the debaters in August regardless of the former presidents’ attendance.

Christie is the latest candidate to qualify for the ballot requirement.REUTERS

The ex-commander-in-chief ripped Christie for being a failed governor and ridiculed his weight problem by posting an edited video of the candidate addressing voters from a buffet.

Pence, Haley and Scott also pledged to sign the RNC’s endorsement pledge for the eventual nominee.

The pledge is the final step to qualifying to debate at any RNC event, a source with knowledge of the criteria told The Post.

