Prime Minister Modi receives France’s highest civilian honor Legion of Honour: Countries that have bestowed India’s PM with highest state honor





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned a worldwide reputation for his diplomacy and administration. Multiple recognitions from different countries, the most recent being that of France, indicate its growing stature as a world leader. This is the 14th state honor for PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, was awarded France’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday July 13. It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. It is an honor for the 140 million inhabitants of India. I thank the president @EmmanuelMacron, the Government and the people of France for this gesture. This shows their deep affection for India and their determination to pic.twitter.com/Nw7V1JVgpb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor French President Emmanuel Macron awarded PM Modi the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. It is the highest military and civil distinction in France. Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honor, aligning it with internationally renowned leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Angela Merkel. Other international awards received by PM Modi Beyond the prestigious Grand Cross of France’s Legion of Honor, PM Modi’s range of international recognition epitomizes the global collaborations that India has fostered under his leadership. These accolades both reflect its global influence and confirm India’s increased reputation on the world stage. Here is an overview of the international awards and accolades received by PM Modi in foreign countries: Order of Zayed, UAE (2019): This first UAE civilian honour, named after its founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognized Prime Minister Modi’s contributions in various fields. Prime Minister Modi’s honor marked the UAE’s Year of Tolerance in 2019. Order of King Hamad of the Renaissance, Bahrain (2019): Symbolizing the growing ties between India and Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to promote international peace and a sustainable future. Order of Saint Andrew, Russia (2019): The Order of St. Andrew, Russia’s highest state honor, was awarded to Prime Minister Modi for strengthening the unique strategic partnership between India and Russia. Seoul Peace Prize, South Korea (2018): Awarded to PM Modi for his commitment to enhancing international cooperation and economic growth following the success of the 24th Olympic Games in Seoul, Korea. United Nations Champions of the Earth Award (2018): The UN’s first environmental honor was given to PM Modi for leading initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and pledging to eradicate all single-use plastic in India by 2022. State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan (2016): Prime Minister Modi received Afghanistan’s highest civilian honor in recognition of his efforts to cultivate Indo-Afghan relations. Collar of the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddin, Maldives (2019): The Maldivian government’s first civilian award recognized Prime Minister Modi’s role in consolidating friendly relations and collaboration between the two countries. Great Necklace of the State of Palestine (2018): This is Palestine’s highest order awarded to foreign dignitaries for worldwide merit. Prime Minister Modi received this award for his leadership in achieving peace and stability in the region. Special Class of the Order of King Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia (2016): Saudi Arabia’s first civilian honor was awarded to him in recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s work in strengthening bilateral relations. Commander-in-Chief of the Legion of Merit, United States (2020): The United States’ highest military honor has been awarded to Prime Minister Modi for his contribution to improving the US-India strategic partnership. Order of Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan (2021): Bhutan’s honor recognizes Prime Minister Modi’s contributions to the enduring friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan. Companion of the Order of Fiji (2023): Fiji’s highest honor recognizing Prime Minister Modi’s key role in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation. Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu, Papua New Guinea (2023): Prime Minister Modi has been honored for deepening India-Papua New Guinea ties and his global leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Order of the Nile, Egypt (2023): Egypt’s highest state honor recognizing Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/india/news-pm-modi-receives-frances-highest-civilian-award-legion-of-honour-during-two-day-france-visit-countries-that-have-conferred-pm-modi-with-highest-state-award-list-of-international-awards-received-by-pm-modi-stst-244269 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos