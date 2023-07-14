Hakan Fidan, Minister of State Joko Widodo in Indonesia





Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received by Minister of State Joko Widodo in Indonesia, where he visited as part of the Union of South Asian Nations Foreign Ministers Meeting -East.



ensonhaber.com Turkey’s work in the new period continues unabated. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, who succeeded to the court of Mevlt, carries out an important diplomatic traffic. In the new period, important negotiations are taking place in matters of foreign policy. Hakan Fidan’s last visit was that of Indonesian Minister of State Joko Widodo. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Minister of State Joko Widodo in Indonesia, where he visited as part of the Association of South Asian Nations Foreign Ministers Meeting -East (ASEAN). “Recognised by Indonesian President Joko Widodo” In the share made on the Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account, it was reported that Minister Fidan had been accepted by Indonesian Minister of State Widodo. In the Department’s share, the following statements were included: Our Minister Hakan Fidan, who was in Jakarta on the sidelines of the meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, was received by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. the ovens continue Foreign Minister Fidan is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings within the framework of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ensonhaber.com/gundem/hakan-fidan-endonezyada-devlet-baskani-joko-widodo-ile-gorustu

