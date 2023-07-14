Erdogan says he agrees with Putin on extending grain deal





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on July 14 that he and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were “of one mind” on expanding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish media Anadolu reported. reported. “(UN Secretary-General Antonio) Guterres sent a letter to Putin. I hope with this letter we ensure the extension of the grain corridor agreement with our joint efforts and those of the Russia,” Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Anadolu. Erdogan added that Turkey was preparing for the Russian dictator’s visit in August. Russia has threat not to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows Ukraine to continue exporting its agricultural products, unless the West eases its restrictions against Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The currently agreed extension period is due to expire on July 17. Erdogan wants to extend grain deal for another 3 months The Black Sea Grain Initiative, allowing Ukraine to continue exporting its grain amid Russia’s full-scale war, was extended on May 17 and is due to expire on July 18. Kyiv IndependentKyiv Independent Press Office July 13, Putin claims that none of Moscow’s conditions for extending the grain deal had been met, according to Russia’s state-controlled Interfax news agency. Russia’s main demand is to reconnect the Kremlin-owned Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT international payment system. The European Union cut the bank from the payment system on June 14 as part of its sanctions regime following the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The EU does not plan to remove this restriction, but is considering an option to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, allowing grain and fertilizer transactions, unnamed sources said. Reuters and the FinancialTimes. Guterres reportedly asked Putin to extend the grain deal for several months to give the EU time to organize the program. Turkey and the UN negotiated the grain deal in July 2022. Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain exporters, initially prevented Ukraine from shipping agricultural products via its Black Sea ports. The story continues Agriculture Minister: sabotage of Russian grain corridor could lead to higher food prices Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian seaports has triggered a global food crisis. The global food crisis was partially resolved in July when a UN-backed grain deal was reached, forcing Russia to unblock three ports in Odessa Oblast for Kyiv IndependentAnastasia Gordiychuk

