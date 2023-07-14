The Staggering Scale of Donald Trump’s Speaking Charges





Comment this storyComment

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump often mentioned the amount of money his opponent Hillary Clinton earned during speeches. He denigrated who paid Clinton for his speeches and that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, gave speeches to business groups before government while Hillary Clinton served in Barack Obama’s administration. It was all the proof that she was twisted, in her story.

Not to mention that she was so overpaid.

Special interests are paying her for her speeches, Trump said at a rally in Michigan in September 2016. And he’s not a good speaker! Not a good speaker. They pay him a lot of money. Who would want to hear Hillary Clinton speak and pay her $200,000, $300,000, $400,000, $500,000? WHO?

As with so many things Trump criticized on the campaign trail in 2016, he ultimately came to believe that the post-government service speaking tour was worth his time. In a financial disclosure made public this week, Trump reported earning millions of dollars in honoraria for speaking engagements often to political allies and, reportedly, quite often at his own properties.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

To put Trump’s numbers in context, let’s look at other former presidential candidates. We can rightly start with Clinton.

In her 2016 disclosure, she listed 22 speeches for which she was paid $5.25 million.

It was in 2015 dollars, mind you. If we adjust those numbers for inflation, she earned the equivalent of $6.7 million in 2023 dollars. The most lucrative speech was the one she gave to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

That was already a big boost over the Republican nominee in 2012, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. He reported four speeches that year, for which he earned less than $260,000 in 2023 dollars.

Clinton’s 2016 speeches were also far more lucrative than what Joe Biden was pulling off just before he was elected president. In the 2020 Bidens disclosure, he listed four speeches for which he earned just over half a million dollars in total.

He also listed three speeches from his wife, Jill, bringing the family’s total to around $660,000 in 2023 dollars.

Hillary Clinton’s speeches listed above were by no means the only ones. She and Bill Clinton earned tens of millions of dollars in speaking fees after leaving the Obama administration. But they did it in a number of relatively small pieces.

Trump, of course, entered politics as a celebrity. So while he didn’t have many speeches listed in his 2016 disclosure, he did have one, for multilevel marketing company ACN, which earned him $450,000, or nearly $600,000 in 2023 dollars. That easily topped Clinton’s highest-grossing speech in the same period.

Upon leaving office, however, Trump learned how much money there was to be made. In his disclosure released this week, he listed 11 speeches that made him more than his ACN speech. This includes three million-dollar or more speaking engagements: commentating on a boxing match in Florida, speaking at Cardone Enterprises, and addressing the Universal Peace Federation World Summit. He also made over $1 million from his speaking tour with former Fox News host Bill OReilly.

Adjusted for 2023 dollars, 11 of Trump’s 14 reported speeches were more lucrative than Clinton’s highest paid speech reported in 2016. It earned nearly twice as much in 2023 dollars as Clinton reported this year- there.

And that was just Trump. His wife Melania also gave several speeches which earned him more than $1 million in total.

For Donald and Melania Trump, a lot of the speeches were close to home. Five of the speeches, earning the couple nearly $2 million, were listed as having taken place in Palm Beach, Florida, (where Mar-a-Lago is located) or Bedminster, NJ, (site of the club where the Trump are spending the summer).

Trump’s speeches were also often directed at groups within their larger political universe. If anyone were to ask the question Trump asked about Clinton in 2016 about his own speeches, there is a clear answer. Who would want to hear Trump speak and pay him hundreds of thousands of dollars? His political supporters and, it seems safe to assume, some would love to build a strong relationship with a guy running for president again.

In December, after announcing his 2024 presidential bid, Trump won $900,000 from WHIP Fundraising, a group that hired the Trumps nearly $2.3 million to speak at events, according to the new disclosure. Trumpworld is unlikely to complain about the optics of such a deal.

Offer this itemGift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/07/14/trump-clinton-speaking-fees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos