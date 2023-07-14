What Beijing thinks DW 07/14/2023

Politics
Hours before Germany releases its long-awaited China strategy paper on Thursday, which outlines China’s “risk reduction” policyChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned that “considering China as the source of the risk is a fatal miscalculation.”
“In today’s world, a dismissive attitude towards international cooperation is the greatest risk, stagnation the greatest uncertainty. China is an opportunity, not a risk,” he said.
On Friday, Wang again appeared before the press. The German government’s China strategy had emerged, and Wang’s words were clearer and more focused.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman called the strategy “counterproductive”, while accusing the German government of “protectionism”.
“It only exacerbates global divisions. China hopes that Germany will take a comprehensive and objective view of China’s development,” Wang said.
What did Germany say about harm reduction?
Although Germany is China’s largest European trading partner, the strategy paper warns that China’s economic strategy aims to “make it less dependent on other countries, while making international production chains more dependent on China”.
The document also highlights how China uses its economic power to achieve political goals.
Beijing’s relations with many countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond “have deteriorated significantly due to this robust approach”, the newspaper said.
“Everyone benefits from competition when it is based on fair rules. Our intention is not to impede China’s economic progress and development. At the same time, there is an urgent need to reduce risks” , the document claims, adding that Germany totally rejects “economically China.
In response, the Chinese Embassy in Berlin warned that “risk reduction based on ideological biases and competitive anxiety will only backfire.” He added that China and Germany should build bilateral relations by “enhancing political mutual trust.”
“China is a partner, not a rival. Many of the challenges Germany is currently facing are not caused by China,” the embassy said in a statement.
Germany an important European partner for China
In light of the lingering geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, Beijing places great importance on its relations with Germany and other European countries.
The arrival in Germany of the new Chinese Premier Li Qiang for his first trip abroad is a strong signal of Beijing’s commitment to this partnership, traditionally characterized by close economic exchanges.
In June, Premier Li visited Berlin and met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, aiming to persuade German business and government leaders to deepen bilateral cooperation with China.
During his visit, Li told the CEOs of German industrial giants that “lack of cooperation is the biggest risk, and lack of development is the biggest insecurity,” Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
“This report risks disappointing Chinese diplomats and leaders because it does not meet the objectives of Li Qiang’s lobbying efforts,” Wu Qiang, an independent academic and political commentator in China, told DW.
The balance between Germany and China
Wu added that Germany was carrying out a “massive balancing act”, reconciling strong economic ties with resistance to China’s geopolitical ambitions and addressing its checkered human rights record.
The 61-page strategy document echoes the German government’s oft-repeated position that China is both “a partner, a competitor and a systemic rival”, while remaining an “essential partner” in solving global challenges. like climate change.
At the same time, the strategy directly addresses concerns about China’s aggressive pursuit of its foreign policy interests, noting that Beijing is attempting “various ways to reshape the rules-based international order,” with implications for the global and European security.
In recent years, Germany has repeatedly criticized Beijing’s extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea, military aggression against Taiwan, the crackdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong, and the mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang in China.
“China has changed. Because of this and China’s political decisions, we need to change our approach to China,” the newspaper said.
Beijing has said it firmly opposes foreign interference in China’s internal affairs on issues such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Berlin has also been wary of Beijing’s unbreakable close ties with Moscow.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday that the Chinese strategy document would send a signal “that we are not naive”.
“I didn’t expect it to be so blunt and straightforward,” said Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, an assistant professor at National Dong Hwa University in Taiwan and a former political adviser to the European Parliament.
“It’s very honest, but that explains why: because China isn’t the same anymore,” she told DW, adding that the strategy is sound on paper but “we’ll have to see how it plays out. happening in reality”.
However, “it’s wishful thinking that Beijing is open to criticism,” she said.
Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

