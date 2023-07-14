Narendra Modi Paris for July 14: the France-India relationship in five questions





Posted Jul 14, 2023 7:00 AM

It is an anniversary celebrated with great pomp, on the occasion of the national holiday. India is the guest of honor at the July 14 parade this Friday, to celebrate 25 years of strategic partnership between Paris and New Delhi. After a head-to-head dinner with Emmanuel Macron, which took place on Thursday at the Elyse, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the traditional military parade on the Champs-Elyses alongside the French president. Other events are on his agenda to date, including a bilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron and a state dinner offered in his honor at the Louvre. 1. What is the strategic partnership between France and India? This enhanced cooperation was launched in January 1998, during a visit by President Jacques Chirac to India. The Head of State then proposed to the Asian country to build a strong relationship between our two countries, a global partnership built on our complementarities and our common interests. In his speech, Jacques Chirac listed a series of key sectors: energy production, defense and military cooperation, international security and peacekeeping, environment, scientific research, education. Twenty-five years later, the framework of the partnership has expanded somewhat to include contemporary issues, such as cybersecurity or counter-terrorism. 2. How did this partnership materialize in the military field? Numerous sales of arms and military supplies have been signed between France and India. On the occasion of July 14, Narendra Modi should formalize the order for 26 Rafale Marine from Dassault – India already operates 36 Rafale -, as well as a project to acquire new Scorpne class submarines. In addition to industrial collaborations, there are many strategic partnerships. France particularly wants to assert itself as an Indo-Pacific power – several DROM-COMs are located in the region – and seeks to secure the region, particularly in the face of the growing influence that China wants to exercise there. India is, in this context, a strong ally. A roadmap in this direction should thus be signed this week. Joint Franco-Indian exercises are regularly organised. 3. Why is the partnership struggling to materialize in the civilian nuclear sector? Cited from the outset as a subject of possible partnership between France – a country at the forefront of the nuclear industry – and India – which needs carbon-free energy -, collaborations in the civil nuclear sector are struggling to materialize. And this, despite long-standing negotiations for the sale of six EPRs to the Indian energy company NPCIL (Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited). Among the sticking points, the lack of assurance as to the approval of the EPR by the Indian nuclear policeman as well as the Indian regulations on civil liability which opens the door to unlimited liability for nuclear suppliers in the event of an accident. . The question of the cost of the project is also at the center of attention. 4. Where is the collaboration on the environment? Several international environmental agreements have been launched as part of the strategic partnership between France and India. For example, the two countries have given impetus to the International Solar Alliance, which should make it possible to accelerate the financing of photovoltaic projects. More recently, in February 2022, Paris and New Delhi committed to a blue economy and ocean governance roadmap. 5. What are the economic benefits of this partnership? Bercy recently indicated that French exports have doubled in ten years to reach 6 billion euros in 2022. French investments in India have quadrupled over the same period. There are more than 540 French companies and subsidiaries in India which employ nearly 300,000 people, said the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. On the other hand, France regrets that the Indian market still remains closed to it, in particular in the food industry, the automobile industry, the pharmaceutical industry, regretted Bruno LeMaire in February 2021.

