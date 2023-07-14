China’s new AI regulations offer a blueprint for the US

China on Thursday announced new regulations for generative AI, the technology that powers OpenAIs ChatGPT and Googles Bard chatbotson. The rules will govern all publicly available chatbots and will be overseen by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country’s top internet regulator. Generative AI research and technologies developed for use in other countries are exempt from regulation.

Major Chinese tech companies, such as Alibaba and Baidu, among others, have yet to release their generative AI tools for public use. Experts believe they were waiting for the government to publish its final regulations before doing so. (Although Thursday’s policies are titled Interim Measures, leaving open the possibility of future changes). Chinese versions of generative AI chatbots and image generators are still in development or being tested by B2B customers, CNN reports. Alibaba, for example, released a text-to-image generator called Tongyi Wanxiang last week which is still only available for beta testing for enterprise customers. And Baidu, the Chinese search engine giant, launched its chatbot Ernie in March for just around 650 enterprise cloud customers.

Developers will also have to register their algorithms with the Chinese government and undergo a security assessment, if their services are deemed to have social mobilization capability capable of influencing public opinion, a policy that seems, at least at first , part of Chinese online censorship efforts. conversations.

The new law includes an overriding requirement to adhere to core socialist values. This same section of the regulations then describes a litany of illegal uses of generative AI; some were aimed at protecting citizens a ban on promoting terrorism and disseminating obscene pornography and others aimed at tightening government control over nascent technology tech companies and users should not use generative AI to overthrow state power, damage the country’s image and undermine national unity.

National security concerns related to AI have resonated with the highest levels of the Chinese government. At a meeting in May, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a new development model with a new security architecture, to deal with the complicated and difficult circumstances that AI poses to national security, PBS reported.

Thursday’s rules were drafted by the CAC but were approved by seven other agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Security and the State General Administration of Radio and Television, according to the CACs. website. The involvement of such a wide range of state agencies lends some credence to the idea that the government expects AI to be used by virtually every industry in the country, which is also outlined in the new policy. . The new regulations come amid an arms race against AI between China and the United States Last December, Chinese officials identified AI development as an economic priority for 2023 at the annual conference. center on the economic work of the government, Fortunes Nicholas Gordon reported.

Chinese regulation offers a guide for AI regulation

Thursday’s regulations were an updated version of preliminary guidelines published in April, which were judged too restrictive by technology companies. They are now offering a blueprint to the US and other countries on how to deal with some of the burning issues surrounding generative AI, including possible copyright infringement and data protection.

They include some of the world’s first explicit requirements that intellectual property rights must be respected by generative AI companies. The topic recently came to the fore in the US when comedian Sarah Silverman sued OpenAI and Meta for using her copyrighted work in training their machine learning models.

The new CAC policy also sought to define certain privacy rights for individual users. Generative AI platforms in China will be responsible for protecting personal information if users disclose it while using the services. And if companies plan to collect or store otherwise protected information, they will need to offer terms of service to users to clarify what rights they have when using the platform. Terms of service are widely used with technology applications ranging from social media to app stores, but are not yet mandated by law for generative AI platforms in the United States, according to a May report. . congress report. In addition, all existing Chinese privacy laws will also apply to AI, in accordance with regulations issued by the CACs. These provisions could be particularly illustrative for the United States, which currently does not have a comprehensive data protection law.

The newly released metrics also offer clues to China’s global ambitions regarding AI and in particular what policies will eventually be used to regulate its use around the world. Developers and vendors, like chipmakers, have been encouraged to participate in the formulation of international rules related to generative artificial intelligence, in accordance with the new laws.

The idea of ​​a Chinese desire for comprehensive regulation has been debated in the past, most recently by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. On Wednesday, he predicted that China would be open to a cooperative international framework for the regulation of AIwhich he says he discussed with officials during his recent visit to China.