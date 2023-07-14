Politics
China’s new AI regulations offer a blueprint for the US
China on Thursday announced new regulations for generative AI, the technology that powers OpenAIs ChatGPT and Googles Bard chatbotson. The rules will govern all publicly available chatbots and will be overseen by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country’s top internet regulator. Generative AI research and technologies developed for use in other countries are exempt from regulation.
Major Chinese tech companies, such as Alibaba and Baidu, among others, have yet to release their generative AI tools for public use. Experts believe they were waiting for the government to publish its final regulations before doing so. (Although Thursday’s policies are titled Interim Measures, leaving open the possibility of future changes). Chinese versions of generative AI chatbots and image generators are still in development or being tested by B2B customers, CNN reports. Alibaba, for example, released a text-to-image generator called Tongyi Wanxiang last week which is still only available for beta testing for enterprise customers. And Baidu, the Chinese search engine giant, launched its chatbot Ernie in March for just around 650 enterprise cloud customers.
Developers will also have to register their algorithms with the Chinese government and undergo a security assessment, if their services are deemed to have social mobilization capability capable of influencing public opinion, a policy that seems, at least at first , part of Chinese online censorship efforts. conversations.
The new law includes an overriding requirement to adhere to core socialist values. This same section of the regulations then describes a litany of illegal uses of generative AI; some were aimed at protecting citizens a ban on promoting terrorism and disseminating obscene pornography and others aimed at tightening government control over nascent technology tech companies and users should not use generative AI to overthrow state power, damage the country’s image and undermine national unity.
National security concerns related to AI have resonated with the highest levels of the Chinese government. At a meeting in May, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a new development model with a new security architecture, to deal with the complicated and difficult circumstances that AI poses to national security, PBS reported.
Thursday’s rules were drafted by the CAC but were approved by seven other agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Security and the State General Administration of Radio and Television, according to the CACs. website. The involvement of such a wide range of state agencies lends some credence to the idea that the government expects AI to be used by virtually every industry in the country, which is also outlined in the new policy. . The new regulations come amid an arms race against AI between China and the United States Last December, Chinese officials identified AI development as an economic priority for 2023 at the annual conference. center on the economic work of the government, Fortunes Nicholas Gordon reported.
Chinese regulation offers a guide for AI regulation
Thursday’s regulations were an updated version of preliminary guidelines published in April, which were judged too restrictive by technology companies. They are now offering a blueprint to the US and other countries on how to deal with some of the burning issues surrounding generative AI, including possible copyright infringement and data protection.
They include some of the world’s first explicit requirements that intellectual property rights must be respected by generative AI companies. The topic recently came to the fore in the US when comedian Sarah Silverman sued OpenAI and Meta for using her copyrighted work in training their machine learning models.
The new CAC policy also sought to define certain privacy rights for individual users. Generative AI platforms in China will be responsible for protecting personal information if users disclose it while using the services. And if companies plan to collect or store otherwise protected information, they will need to offer terms of service to users to clarify what rights they have when using the platform. Terms of service are widely used with technology applications ranging from social media to app stores, but are not yet mandated by law for generative AI platforms in the United States, according to a May report. . congress report. In addition, all existing Chinese privacy laws will also apply to AI, in accordance with regulations issued by the CACs. These provisions could be particularly illustrative for the United States, which currently does not have a comprehensive data protection law.
The newly released metrics also offer clues to China’s global ambitions regarding AI and in particular what policies will eventually be used to regulate its use around the world. Developers and vendors, like chipmakers, have been encouraged to participate in the formulation of international rules related to generative artificial intelligence, in accordance with the new laws.
The idea of a Chinese desire for comprehensive regulation has been debated in the past, most recently by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. On Wednesday, he predicted that China would be open to a cooperative international framework for the regulation of AIwhich he says he discussed with officials during his recent visit to China.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2023/07/14/china-ai-regulations-offer-blueprint/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s new AI regulations offer a blueprint for the US
- Great GPU compression is upon us
- Movie and TV stars join picket lines to fight for Hollywood’s future – Daily Press
- U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers live updates
- Keke Palmer sparkles in a sexy denim dress after her boyfriend’s criticism
- Ukraine receives cluster munitions from the US amid international criticism – JURIST
- “They kill” – women fleeing Sudan
- Indonesian president warns ASEAN ‘cannot be a proxy’ for any country
- Final Proposal: Britain’s Sunak seeks to end the strike with a multibillion-pound payroll deal.
- Hollywood actors join striking writers DW 7/13/2023
- Microsoft Gets More Time From UK To Sue Activision Blizzard Takeover Lawsuit
- Tensions in East Asia rise as North Korea launches ICBMs and under US nukesExBulletin