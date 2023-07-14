Army Repression and State of Exception – South Asian Voices





On June 26, the mighty Pakistani military sacked three senior officers and took disciplinary action against 15 other military personnel for failing to maintain the security and inviolability of garrisons and Jinnah House after protesters stormed various facilities. military in response to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. May 9. These actions, in an unprecedented move against the military’s own members, also target those believed to be sympathetic to Imran Khan.

Since the May 9 protests that erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of Imran Khan at the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the multiple tactics deployed by the country’s powerful military, with the full support of the ruling government, to clip the wings of the country’s most popular leader and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are in the spotlight.

While the military invokes national security concerns to justify these tactics, the systematic dismantling of Imran Khan and his party points to a broader plan to crack down on any threat to the establishment and ruling alliance.

On July 12, the National Assembly of Pakistan passed a resolution demanding that those involved in the May 9 protests be punished without delay under the Army Act 1952. Earlier, the military harshly criticized protesters at the 81st Training Commanders Conference on June 7, demanding strict legal action against those involved in the protests, in addition to holding those accused of attacking military installations accountable to military tribunals. .

Targeting Imran Khan

Imran Khan and the PTI have come under fire from the country’s mighty military after its continued tirade against former army chief General Qamar Bajwa, current army chief General Asim Munir and d other senior officers. Imran Khan has publicly and emphatically criticized senior military officials for supporting his political opponents, who Khan says are corrupt and responsible for the miseries of the country’s people. Until ties deteriorated, Khan himself enjoyed the support of the military, including in the 2018 elections that brought him to power, until clashes between Khan and the military culminated in his ousting as prime minister last year.

While Khan accused the army of conspiring against him, the military establishment had gone on the defensive, no doubt because of Khan’s popularity. The military attempted to defuse Khan’s allegations by providing answers and counter-allegations against him. However, the failure of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance to stabilize the economy has only bolstered Khan’s popularity and weakened the position of the establishment.

The fallout between Khan and the military over domestic politics, aspects of foreign policy, and the build-up to his ousting have drawn the establishment and the PDM closer together. The challenge for the latter has been to stave off allegations, criticisms and threats from the country’s most popular politician. The May 9 protests in various parts of the country and the attacks on some military installations by some protesters provided the serendipitous opportunity for the establishment to unleash a series of harsh measures, including the filing of sedition charges and the use of military trials against Imran Khan and his supporters. These measures are meant to take the wind out of the sails of Imrans and into the sails of the army. In this process, journalists and human rights activists have also become the victims of this punitive policy against opponents and critics of the army.

Demonstrations as an emergency

The punitive policy of the establishment and the government against protesters in the wake of the May demonstrations has led to a situation in Pakistan in which the ordinary citizen has been denied access to courts and justice. The protests and the resulting situation were thus transformed into a state of emergency by the establishment.

In a state of emergency, normally guaranteed rights are suspended as a result of a forged and fictitious emergency, and military powers are exercised or extended to regain control. The situation unfolding in Pakistan after the May 9 incidents is a reminder of how the Pakistani military is producing a state of emergency to drown out voices that criticize it for interfering in the country’s politics or against a formidable political force that could potentially undermine its influence. While the military more often uses covert tactics, aided by politicians’ desire for military support, the events following Imran Khan’s arrest show that the military is willing and able to employ brutal tactics if necessary.

The use of the language of urgency gives even more legitimacy to military actions. For example, when the Corps Commanders House in Lahore caught fire, the building suddenly became the Jinnah House to invoke its political significance. Pakistan’s founding father’s house was attacked by Imran Khan’s supporters, portraying them as attackers of the state. Previously, the house was hardly attributed to Jinnah, much less to her inheritance. It was used and called ‘Corps Commanders House’ for decades.

Justify repression

Unlike other protests, such as in 2021 when the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) demanded that the French ambassador be expelled from Pakistan, the May 9 protests were leveraged by the military to achieve his political program. In the weeks following the protests, the military argued that the events of May 9 were an attack on the state, not a form of criticism of the establishment for its alleged interference in politics or against the government. for his inability to govern the country. According to this narrative, the country’s most popular leader, regardless of his selfish personality, is an enemy of the state in need of military intervention.

Imran Khan and his party enjoyed establishment support only a few years ago. To pave the way for Khan to become the country’s prime minister, the same establishment orchestrated the ousting of then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on a flimsy argument that he lacked the characteristics of the Prophet Muhammad: Sadiq and Amin (honest and virtuous). The establishment has now switched sides with parties blaming it for selecting Khan by rigging the 2018 election in his favor. Both the PDM and Khan are seeking establishment support to stay in power, demonstrating the importance of his role in the country’s politics.

Victory of the armies

The military in Pakistan has deeply invested in the existing order in the country. He would not like him to be disturbed, from outside or inside the establishment. Imran, in the wake of his popularity, tried to challenge this Pakistani political order by openly criticizing the role of the establishment in the hope that the latter would withdraw its support for the ruling PDM alliance and facilitate elections in the country. .

The situation unfolding in Pakistan after the May 9 incidents is a reminder of how the Pakistani military is producing a state of emergency to drown out voices that criticize it for interfering in the country’s politics.

Since parliament, the judiciary and even civil society have failed to restore any semblance of political stability to the country, the establishment has filled the void and reimposed its dominance. The measures and actions that are taken against Imran and his supporters suit the interests of the military as it was facing credibility issues. Lately, the military has been unable to keep its ranks and records together. He was also unable to defeat terrorism in the country for 20 long years. He is also criticized for his failures in Afghanistan and is not well liked in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan either.

The May incidents are shrewdly converted by the military into an exception in an effort to reclaim its space in the country’s politics. The army will be careful in the future not to let the situation reach a possible tipping point, as it did in the Khans case, where it will be openly criticized for its interference in the country’s politics.

***

Image 1: Imran Khan via Wikimedia Commons

Image 2: Imran Khan PTI via Wikimedia Commons

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://southasianvoices.org/pakistans-may-9-protests-and-a-state-of-exception/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

