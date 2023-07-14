Trump asks court to disqualify Georgia DA and throw out election report





Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa on July 7, 2023.

scott morgan | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump has asked two Georgia courts to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him and overturn the special grand jury report that recommended criminal charges in the Willis’ 2020 election interference investigation.

The demands came in court documents filed overnight in the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court. In both cases, Trump’s attorneys argued that Willis is “seeking an impeachment” against Trump based on “illegally obtained” evidence.

The filings came three days after the Fulton County Superior Court appointed two grand juries that could soon decide whether to indict Trump and his allies over their efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia’s 2020 election. .

Willis said indictments related to the investigation could come in August.

These newly appointed grand juries are separate from the special purpose grand jury that heard evidence and testimony from dozens of witnesses last year. That grand jury submitted a final report, most of which remained sealed Friday.

The special grand jury had no power to indict, and Willis was not bound to follow its recommendations. The two recently constituted grand juries in Fulton County, however, have the power to convict.

They will meet twice a week throughout the term to hear numerous cases and decide whether to dismiss a ‘true indictment’ or issue a ‘no indictment’ and drop the case. .

Trump’s attorneys noted in their petition to the Georgia Supreme Court that they asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in March to quash the grand jury’s special report and disqualify Willis.

McBurney has yet to issue a decision, and Trump’s lawyers feared an indictment could arrive before he issues one. But, they argued, it would leave Trump “struggling to untangle himself from a net that hasn’t been lawfully cast.”

The attorneys acknowledged that it was highly unusual to file a claim directly with the state Supreme Court, which reviews decisions made by lower courts. But, they argued that Trump’s status as a former president and candidate in 2024 deserves special attention.

“If the petitioner’s case is not extraordinary enough for this Court to exercise jurisdiction, no case could be,” they wrote.

A spokesperson for Willis’ office declined to comment. Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment on the filings. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on the court filings.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

In the weeks following the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his allies tried to alter the vote tally in key swing states, including Georgia, which Biden won with relatively narrow vote margins.

In several states, Republicans submitted certificates falsely claiming that Trump had won their states’ electoral votes and insisting that a list of hand-picked fake voters be allowed to vote for Trump.

At least eight of those bogus voters won immunity from Willis as part of the Georgia investigation, according to court documents filed in May of this year.

If Trump is indicted by a Georgian grand jury, it would be the third case in which the 2024 Republican presidential candidate faces prosecution.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan in March for allegedly falsifying business records. Three months later, he was charged in federal court in Florida with mishandling classified documents. In both cases, Trump pleaded not guilty.

