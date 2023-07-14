Ukraine war: Boris Johnson demands NATO timeline for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s nation to join alliance | Political news

Boris Johnson has called on NATO to set out a clear timetable for Ukraine to join the alliance – and claimed some member countries still want to negotiate a peace deal with Vladimir Putin.

THE former prime minister made the intervention following the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania earlier in the week.

At the meeting, the security organization said it planned to invite Ukraine in the group “when the allies agree and the conditions are met” – but did not reveal a timetable for this to happen.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was irritated by the lack of scheduletweeting that it was “unprecedented and absurd” not to even know when an invitation might arrive – and claimed it was being done so his country’s NATO membership could be used “in negotiations in Russia“.

Mr Johnson echoed the sentiment.

He writes in the Daily Mail: “As long as he [Vladimir Putin] thinks he can get away with violence against Ukraine, and others he will use violence. As long as Ukraine is deprived of these formalities Article 5 NATO security guarantees that ensure the collective defense of all members, Putin will continue to inflict murder and havoc – and destabilize the world and the global economy.”

What is Article 5 of NATO? It is the agreement at the heart of NATO which states “that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against them all”. It was established in the alliance’s founding treaty in 1949. Since then, it has only been invoked once – by the United States after the 9/11 attacks. If Ukraine were to join NATO and fall under the protection of Article 5, it would mean that an attack on the country by Russia would be considered an attack on the entire alliance – including the states United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and many more.

“That’s why we in NATO need to set a timetable, as quickly as possible. I know that’s the ambition of the British government, and I know how hard Britain has campaigned in the The reluctance does not reside in London, far from it.

“The problem is that there are still some of our friends and partners who think this war can only end with a negotiated solution. They think we should be sneakily ambiguous now – because they think the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership could still be part of the deal.

“You could make a deal with Putin, they think: you get your troops out and we’ll keep Ukraine out of NATO.

“This is madness. Throughout this war, there has been a Western tendency to make the same mistake again and again: overestimating Putin and underestimating Ukraine.”

Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby asked Rishi Sunak when Ukraine would join the alliance at the Vilnius summit.

The prime minister said “significant progress” had been made on Ukraine’s path to membership, including dropping some of the nation’s membership conditions.

He said Ukraine “will become” a member of the alliance and that the UK always defends this position.

Mr Johnson also pointed out that 15 years ago NATO signed a similarly worded declaration on the potential welcome of Ukraine and Georgia into the alliance – a change that has not yet took place.

The deal required Ukraine and Georgia to provide a “membership action plan” – a step NATO abandoned for Mr Zelenskyy this week.

Mr Johnson said: “No wonder President Zelenskyy struggled, at first, to conceal his frustration.

“When the allies agree? When the conditions are met? According to the conclusions of Bucharest, the allies agreed 15 years ago!

“When will we learn the lesson of the past 20 years of Putin’s manipulation? It was our very ambiguity, our hesitation, our sucking and blowing at the same time, that drove him to invade.

“As long as he thinks there’s a chance he can bring Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit – as long as he thinks he can recreate the Soviet Union – he will try.”