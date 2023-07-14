Tribune Narendra Modi ignites his audience Paris





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, La Seine musicale, Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine), July 13, 2023. BERTRAND-GUAY / AFP A rockstar welcome for a smooth arrival: for a while, on this evening of Thursday July 13, the crowd of fans chanted Manners! Manners! in the large auditorium of La SeinemusicaleBoulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine). White-hot, the audience was won over in advance when the Indian Prime Minister entered the stage unmeasured, hands clasped in the Namaste rigorously. Ecstasy of the crowd in trance, nearly 4000 Indians of the diaspora waving the flags of India, chanting the first verses of the national anthem Vande Mataram (praise the fatherland) or screaming full lungs the martial injunction Hi Mother India (India victorious). We feel Narendra Modi jubilant in front of his adoring fellow citizens who came en masse, not only from France but also from Europe to attend the speech of the Indian Prime Minister, guest of honor the next day at the July 14 parade. When he cajoles his audience, we can also guess the satisfaction of someone who knows perfectly how to benefit indirectly from his compliments: The enthusiasm you are showing today is unprecedented, he begins, hands outstretched to the audience. I feel like I’m still in India. But, who, I ask you, makes this event extraordinary, yes, who? Support response Manners! Manners. Reply from the adul to his adulators: No, you’re wrong, it’s not Modi, it’s all of you! Narendra Modi, Prime Minister since 2014, is a populist tribune, a nationalist who inflames crowds by exalting the nationalist fiber of Hindus (79% of the population). He knows how to play on the ultrasensitive strings of a country with a convulsive history, marked by a complex cohabitation with the Muslim dynasties which once subjugated it and by British colonization which long ago enslaved it. Read also: July 14: Paris, the parade celebrates the Franco-Indian partnership Now, hammers the Prime Minister, India’s time has come. A time that sees this Bharat Mata mother (the India mother) allow her children to make all their dreams come true; this India which has now become so essential the progress of the world which contributes to take [la plante tout entire] forward. As for him, Narendra Modi, who never loses sight of the chance of the 2024 elections, he assures his people that every drop of [son] sang nirrigue [son] body only for you, for [son] country. Modi! Modi!roars the crowd. Democracy and diversity For the head of government of a nation that has recently become the most populous on the planet and the fifth largest economy in the world, India has indeed a vocation to lead humanity on the paths of its redemption. Mr. Modi on Thursday reiterated his concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one big family), a fundamentally inclusive Sanskrit term since it would allow Gandhi’s country to assign itself a universal role: [Lcrivain franais] Romain Rolland, did he not say, reminds Mr. Modi, that India was the mother of all civilizations? You have 42.04% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2023/07/14/le-tribun-narendra-modi-enflamme-son-auditoire-a-paris_6182010_3210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos