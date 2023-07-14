Trump Wants Mike Tyson To Interview Him: Report – Rolling Stone





The former president is pivoting to engage with non-traditional media, especially those affiliated with contact sports, according to a new report from Politico

Donald Trump is no stranger to doing high-profile interviews with legacy media brands, but the former president’s campaign is working to build its presence in non-mainstream media — especially those interested in news. contact sports – according to a new report from Politico.

Trump’s history with hand-to-hand combat dates back to his days as a casino magnate. He has hosted several award-winning fights featuring Mike Tyson, and according to Politico, Trump’s team has been working for “several months” to negotiate an interview between the Republican frontrunner and the former heavyweight champion. The conversation reportedly takes place on Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast.

Tyson recently had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and the two were spotted at UFC events together. Trump attended UFC 290 in Las Vegas last Saturday, entering the arena alongside UFC honcho Dana White with fanfare from one of the main card fighters.

Trump’s campaign reportedly wanted to capitalize on his stardom in the contact sports scene as part of a broader strategy focused on courting Americans who typically don’t show up at the polls. He sat down with the popular creator collective and the MMA-adjacent Nelk Boys last year (although YouTube removed the video because Trump pushed lies about the 2020 election) and recorded another interview with the group in April. He’s now trying to delve deeper into the bro-centric creator space, including through a possible interview with Barstool Sports.

Tendency

The push highlights Trump’s advantage over his Republican competitors, including the floundering Ron DeSantis. ABC News reported Thursday that the governor of Florida is trying to change his media strategy. DeSantis has largely taken refuge on Fox News and other conservative outlets, but he may soon expand his network and book appearances on outlets like CNN and MSNBC.

Mike Pence, Chris Christie and Nikki Haley have previously held events at CNN’s town hall. The same goes for Trump, of course, but DeSantis is highly unlikely to be able to make the same inroads as Trump with Gen-Z content creators. DeSantis still hasn’t generated momentum after announcing his candidacy in May, and a Morning Consult poll taken last week shows him trailing the former president by nearly 40 percentage points. He may need more than a few appearances on CNN to get back in the running.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-wants-mike-tyson-interview-1234788606/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos