The Wagner Group’s mission, Chinese workers rescued in Africa: XI Jinping could now mediate with Putin

After a few days of silence and a series of purges at the top, the Wagner Group he comes back to talk about himself and does it with asensational action. After the departure of part of the contingent, in Central African Republic remained a thousand militiamen who swore allegiance to Moscow. In this small country in the heart of Africa, a Wagnerian mission rescued a group of Chinese workers who were about to be captured by the rebels who have been threatening the central power for years. Photos of the rescue of a dozen Chinese citizens appeared both on the South China Morning Post than on the Telegram pages of the Wagner group where Russian mercenaries appeared with their faces covered. Workers who worked in the region of Bambarinear the border of the Democratic Republic of congo, were in a situation of extreme danger due to the advance of the rebels of the Coalition of Patriots for Change, a group that wants to overthrow the government of Bangui. The intervention of Wagner Group militiamen prevented it from ending like last March when nine Chinese workers were beaten down and Beijing threatens to leave the country. China through Gold Coast Group he has a concession for some gold mines in the area and, given the extreme danger, has requested Russian intervention through his embassy. Chinese interests in the Central African Republic are growing rapidly, but extreme insecurity in areas far from the capital is holding back investment from Beijing. This movement, decided by the new commanders of the Wagner group in the Central African Republic, can be decisive in more ways than one. On the one hand, they might find a new customer in China that they don’t have service provider own in Africa, but it badly needs to defend its workers. On the other hand, this bailout could push Xi Jinping to make the case for the Wagner Group in the eyes of Putin, pointing out that they could still be very useful in the increasingly decisive African theater, where every action now has strategic and geopolitical weight. Matteo Giusti, professional journalist, Africanist and writer, collaborates with Limes, Domino, Panorama, Il Manifesto, Il Corriere del Ticino and Rai. He has acquired a great knowledge of the African continent which he has visited and analyzed on many occasions, in particular thanks to contacts with the local population. In 2021 he published the book LOmicidio Attanasio, morte di una Ambassador and in 2022 Their Africa, the new powers against old Europe, both published by Castelvecchi. © Reproduction reserved Matteo Giusti

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ilriformista.it/la-missione-del-gruppo-wagner-salvati-operai-cinesi-in-africa-xi-jinping-ora-potrebbe-mediare-con-putin-369213/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

