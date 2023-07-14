Politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s red carpet treatment sparks controversy
French President Emmanuel Macron offered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – his guest of honor at the July 14 celebrations in Paris – the red carpet treatment, as the two countries reached high-level defense agreements.
The annual festivities – which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789 – kicked off with French and Indian soldiers marching down the tree-lined Champs-Élysées, while Rafale fighter jets from French manufacture purchased by India in 2015 participated in a flypast above the Arc de Triomphe.
It comes after India deepened its defense links with Franceagreeing to two big defense contracts – the initial approval to purchase 26 additional Rafale aircraft for its navy and three Scorpene-class submarines.
Mr Modi arrived in France on Thursday for a two-day visit where he received the Legion of Honour, France’s highest honour.
“(India) is a giant in the history of the world that will have a defining role in our future,” Macron told a meeting of military leaders. “He is also a strategic partner and a friend.”
Mr Modi was also due to attend a lavish banquet at the Louvre Museum with the French president later – weeks after the Indian Prime Minister received the rare honor of a State dinner at the White House in Washington after the United States lifted a decade-old visa ban. .
However, his two-day visit began when the European Parliament criticized his human rights record amid accusations of discrimination against minorities.
European parliamentarians on Thursday approved a motion urging India to end violence in the northeastern state of Manipur and protect minorities there.
He criticized the “nationalist rhetoric” of the local state government, led by Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Mr Modi’s red carpet treatment on July 14 is “an affront not only to India’s minority communities, journalists and human rights defenders, but also to India as a democracy”, said French MEP Pierre Larrouturou.
French rights group Ligue des droits de l’homme (LDH) tweeted: “The LDH, concerned about India’s authoritarian turn, denounces this invitation which sends a disastrous signal, denying our democratic values.” .
In 2017, Mr Macron invited then US President Donald Trump to the July 14 military parade.
This year the celebrations take place under high securitytwo weeks after riots broke out across the country following the Teenager shot dead by police in Paris.
More than 100,000 police have been deployed across the country to prevent another outbreak of unrest.
Mr Macron has been criticized for his handling of the crisisand faced backlash after attending an Elton John concert as the mess set in.
