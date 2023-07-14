Jokowi urges ASEAN foreign ministers to apply Javanese proverb of winning without humiliating





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi explaining indonesia with the help of the state G20 managed to emerge from the crisis and fierce rivalries in 2022. This Jokowi transmitted while receiving the honorary visit of the country’s foreign ministers ASEAN. According to Jokowi, when Indonesia was given the presidency of the 2022 G20 summit, many useful things were produced for the world. “This year, Indonesia holds the chairmanship of ASEAN. We will use it to increase ASEAN’s contribution to the glory of the Indo-Pacific and the world,” Jokowi said at the Shangri Hotel. -La in Central Jakarta on Friday, July 14, 2023. . Jokowi said the ASEAN summit to be held this year aims to find solutions to regional and global problems, not the other way around to exacerbate problems. Even on this occasion, Jokowi urged ASEAN foreign ministers to apply the Javanese proverb. “Win without giving up, which means that we can be victorious without putting the other down, without defeating the other. For this I invite all of us, let’s be honorable winners, win without defeat“said Jokowi, greeted by applause from the guests. In addition, Jokowi said that as the party holding the ASEAN Presidency this year, Indonesia will be committed to enhancing unity and solidity and strengthening the centrality of ASEAN in maintaining the peace and stability in the region. He warned that ASEAN must not become an arena of competition, must not become a proxy for any country, and international law must be consistently upheld. To make all this happen, Jokowi invites all countries to work together and asks for real support from ASEAN partners and guests. Advertisement Furthermore, Jokowi said that ASEAN has great potential to become epicenter of growth. This is supported by abundant productive age assets and abundant natural wealth. “We, the ASEAN countries, the developing countries, need understanding, need wisdom, and also need the support of developed countries and friendly countries to abandon the zero-sum approach and adopt a mutually beneficial,” Jokowi said. This year, Indonesia has hosted the ASEAN summit twice. The first was the 42nd ASEAN Summit held from 9-11 MAY 2023 in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara. Then the second summit, the 43rd ASEAN Summit will be held in Jakarta on September 5-7, 2023. The May summit was dedicated to ASEAN member countries. The second summit in Jakarta is scheduled to invite ASEAN dialogue partner countries. There are also ASEAN+3 dialogue partner countries including China, Japan and South Korea. Then ASEAN + CER (Closer Economic Relations), namely Australia and New Zealand. Editor’s Pick: Jokowi ensures preparations for 2023 ASEAN summit are complete

