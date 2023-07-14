Jared Kushner Makes Donald Trump Tough, Tells Grand Jury His Stepfather Really Believes Election Was Robbed: Report





As you’ve probably heard by now, things between Donald Trump and his eldest daughter and son-in-law have been extremely awkward since they all left Washington in 2021. On the one hand, there was this New York Times article , in which sources close to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s pillow talk claimed the couple knew as early as November 5, 2020 that the then-president was a loser who lost the election to Joe Biden. , and that Ivanka had only accompanied her father to the Ellipse on January 6 because she was worried. he would do something crazy. This was followed by the former first daughter very publicly stating that she would not be working on her father’s re-election campaign, and the pair apparently wanted nothing to do with the guy. Presumably, deep down, this must hurt the sociopaths inciting Trump’s insurrection who shouldn’t be allowed within 1,000 feet of the White House to have feelings too!

The New York Times reports that, during his testimony last month before a grand jury investigating Trump’s attempt to nullify the election, Kushner allegedly maintained that he was under the impression that Mr. Trump truly believed that the election had been stolen, according to an informed person. on this point. That’s important because prosecutors appear to be trying to determine whether Trump knew his efforts to stay in power were based on a lie, which could significantly bolster any case they decide to bring against him. (A spokesperson for Kushner did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.)

As the Times notes:

Prosecutors don’t need hard evidence from a defendant saying, I know I’m breaking the law. But their case is strengthened when they can produce evidence that the defendant knows there is no legal or factual basis for a claim, but continues to do so anyway. Daniel Zelenko, a partner at Crowell & Moring and a former federal prosecutor, said being able to quote a defendant’s own words can go a long way to helping prosecutors convince a jury that the defendant should be convicted.

In other words, it actually helps Trump if his allies essentially call him a delusional conspiracy theorist who completely broke with reality in late 2020/early 2021. Nikki Haley, former Trump ambassador to the United Nations who now running for president and calling Trump a friend, also once said she understood that truly, in her heart, Trump believed his election lies. Of course, none of this means it’s actually true, and, in fact, others have suggested that the then-president knew full well he lost. Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin reportedly told prosecutors this spring that Trump, in the days after the election, asked her: Can you believe I lost to Joe Biden? ? Telling the same story to the Jan. 6 committee, the Times noted, Griffin said: At that point, I think he knew he had lost. And in his own testimony before the panel, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley said that during a meeting in the Oval Office in late November or December 2020, Trump acknowledged that he had lost the elections. He says words to the effect of: Yeah, we lost, we have to let this issue go to the next guy, Milley said, adding: Which is President Biden. As Milley told the committee: The gist of the conversation was and it lasted this meeting lasted maybe an hour or something very rational. He was calm. There was nothing, the subject we were talking about was a very serious subject, but everything seemed very normal to me. But I remember him saying that.

And that’s not the only seemingly incriminating evidence Jack Smith’s team may have on Trump:

Over the past two years, reported accounts of Mr. Trump’s final months in office have included his former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus describing to a friend how Mr. Trump played out a script the month before the election that he planned to deliver on election night, saying he had won if he was ahead in early returns.

On election night, [Rudy] Giuliani, who witnesses testified before the House committee, appeared inebriated to want Mr. Trump to go through with the plan of simply declaring victory.

This is, of course, exactly what Trump did, despite the fact that, as the Times put it, Giuliani was the only adviser encouraging Mr. Trump to continue down this path, the committee found, and among those who told Mr. Trump on election night that it was too early to know whether he had won or lost were his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and [Jason] Miller, the communications consultant. In the weeks that followed, several other aides and advisers told Mr. Trump that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to alter the election results, including William P. Barr, his former attorney general.

