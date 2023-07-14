Court declares Imran-Bushra illegal marriage case admissible





Bushra Bibi, former First Lady and wife of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan. News/Dossier

ISLAMABAD: The Extra District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) of Islamabad, Muhammad Azam Khan, on Thursday declared admissible the case of the illegal marriage of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bushra Bibi during Iddat.

The court rejected the verdict of the civil court in which the judge declared the petition inadmissible. The ADSJ referred the case.

A civil court in Islamabad has declared inadmissible a petition claiming that former prime minister Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi were cohabiting despite the fact that their first nikah occurred without the completion of the obligatory period of Iddat of the latter.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, claimed that Bushra Bibi divorced her ex-husband in November 2017 and married Imran Khan on January 1, 2018 despite not having completed her Iddat period, which is against Sharia and Muslim standards.

The plaintiff presented the court with the statements of Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who performed the marriage between Imran and Bushra, and Awn Chaudhry, a close friend of Imran who was one of the witnesses. The civil court noted that the alleged nikah was celebrated in Lahore. Therefore, the offence, if any, was committed, took place within the jurisdiction of the competent learned court in Lahore, which could hear it.

The civil court judge noted that the plaintiff, if aggrieved by an act of the respondents, should apply to the competent court in Lahore. Outlining the reasons for filing the petition in Islamabad, the petitioner said that Imran and Bushra moved to the federal capital shortly after their nikah and took a valid retirement at the Imrans Banigala residence. Therefore, he said, a court in Islamabad should hear the case.

The court, however, said it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case as the nikah was celebrated within the territorial jurisdiction of a competent court in Lahore. Consequently, the present motion is not likely to precede the territorial jurisdiction of this court.

The petitioner challenged the civil court’s decision. Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the petitioner’s lawyer, argued that according to Section 179, this case could also be heard in Lahore and Islamabad. The Alternate District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), after completion of the pleadings, declared the request admissible and referred the case to the civil court for hearing.

Meanwhile, Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad Court of Accounts No. 1 on Thursday extended until July 19 the provisional bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Al- Qadir Trust of 190 million pounds. bail applications for Imran and Bushra Bibi on 19 July. NAB Deputy Attorney General Sardar Muzaffar appeared in court in the case. Imran Khan’s lawyer filed a request for an exemption from appearance for Thursday, which was later granted.

There are many cases regarding May 9 due to which appearance is required in Lahore, Khawaja Haris told the court. The judge told the attorney to file the waiver application also with the NAB. The lawyer indicated that the next hearing will take place on July 19 and that the presentation of the arguments could be fixed for this date. He added that Bushra Bibis’ bail case is also ongoing.

The judge noted that husband and wife bail cases could be set for the same date. The accountability court then adjourned the hearing of the case until July 19. The bail in the Toshakhana case has also been extended until July 19. Meanwhile, a local court in Islamabad on Thursday again accepted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea for exemption in the Toshakhana case. and adjourned the hearing until July 17, 2023. Where is the accused? Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar asked during the hearing. Earlier, a local court on Wednesday expressed anger over Imran Khan’s frequent absences from Toshakhana hearings, noting that the accused had only appeared in court once during the 7-month period.

Last week, the same court ruled that the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chairman was admissible. The court also ordered Imran Khan to appear in person on Thursday but he remained absent.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) on Thursday issued a bail warrant for former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Justice Complex riots case.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain also issued arrest warrants for PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Hassan Niazi in two cases registered by Ramna Police Station and one by Golra Police Station.

During the hearing, the lawyers of Imrans Sardar Masroof, Attique-ur-Rehman and Mirza Asim requested an exemption from appearance in the two cases registered by the Ramna police station, on which the judge pointed out that the former Prime Minister will have to appear in court. .

The judge then summoned Imran Khan and other defendants in person on July 19.

Earlier this year, intense clashes erupted between police and activists belonging to the PTI leaders’ convoy after they arrived at the court complex ahead of its appearance in the District Court and hearing in the Toshakhana case.

According to a report, 47 Islamabad police officers and officials were injured in the riots and 34 of them were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In addition, three injured FC personnel were also brought to PIMS. SSP Operations Malik Jamil was also among the injured officers. Jamil was injured following severe stone throwing by the PTI workers. The SSP (Operations) has also been transferred to PIMS. The report said party workers also damaged vehicles and government property.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Thursday skipped his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, in the National Crime Agency (NCA) UK’s 190 million settlement case and requested a new date for his appearance.

According to sources, Imran has submitted a written request for a new court date and said he will appear in Islamabad courts on July 19 and may also appear before the NAB on the same day.

In the July 13 notice of appeal, Imran was asked to provide details of his holdings in the country and abroad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1090263-court-declares-imran-bushra-illegal-marriage-case-admissible The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos