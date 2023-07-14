PM Modi in France: Here’s what he said about French footballer Kylian Mbappé

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in an address to the Indian community in Paris on July 13, spoke of his long-standing bond with France that spans four decades.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi drew attention to the growing presence of international players in India and particularly underlined the growing popularity of Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French football team, with Indian fans. He noted that Mbappe is widely recognized and admired in India, even more than in his home country.

“French footballer Kylian Mbappe is very popular among young people in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France,” ANI quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Modi recalled joining Alliance Française, the French cultural center in India, some four decades ago. According to Prime Minister Modi, he was the first person to register with the center and he fondly remembered his affiliation with it.

During an engagement with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi expressed his enduring fondness for France, acknowledging his longstanding connection to the country. He recounted the establishment of Alliance Francaise in Ahmedabad, Gujarat some 40 years ago and proudly declared that he was the first member of the cultural center in India.

Reflecting on this personal milestone, he mentioned that the French government gave him a photocopy of his original identity card, which he still treasures as a precious keepsake.

“France’s national anthem says Marchons, Marchons and in our country too, the mantra that has inspired us since Vedic times is Charaiveti, Charaiveti. We will see the same sentiment in the National Day parade tomorrow too.” said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is in France for a two-day visit as he was invited as a guest of honor by French President Emmanuel Macron for the July 14 celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 14, 2023, 07:34 IST