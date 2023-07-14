Trump criticizes end of White House cocaine probe





Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the Secret Service for shutting down its White House cocaine investigation, suggesting it shows “two-tiered justice.”

“Despite all the cameras pointing directly at the ‘crime scene’ and the best medical examiners in the world, they just can’t figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else! Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Secret Service, in a briefing with lawmakers, said Thursday that the investigation into the cocaine found at the White House will officially end on Friday, after authorities failed to identify a suspect.

“In the meantime, they continue to target and investigate me, for years, in what has been called the greatest witch hunt ever,” the former president wrote in response, adding that it showed a “two-tiered level of justice”.

Some former Trump White House staffers have complained that the media put more effort into tracking down who contracted COVID-19 during a 2020 outbreak than finding out the source of newly discovered drugs. However, the Secret Service was not responsible for an investigation into who in the Trump White House caught the virus.

Chad Gilmartin, Trump’s former senior deputy press secretary and special aide, wrote on Twitter: “When you get sick versus when you forget your cocaine.”

The tweet was accompanied by a graphic from The New York Times showing those who tested positive for coronavirus after attending an event at the White House Rose Garden alongside a screenshot of the Fox News headline on the services secrets closing the cocaine investigation.

Ben Williamson, Trump’s former senior communications adviser, echoed that sentiment, writing, “We’ve had junior press aides who tested positive for COVID and released their photos on national television within a matter of minutes. hours.”

Harrison Fields, another former staffer, posted a graphic charting the COVID outbreak at the White House and claimed that “the press tracked who sniffed more aggressively during the Trump administration than who sniffed COCAINE in the WEST WING of the Biden administration”.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee had been told the Secret Service had narrowed a list of about 500 suspects. Greene noted that the Secret Service would not go into detail about who was on the list because it is classified information, only revealing that the list of suspects included “a pretty diverse mix of people.”

The cocaine was found on July 2 in the West Wing lobby where visitors deposit electronic devices and personal items before entering.

The Secret Service told lawmakers Thursday that 0.007 grams of cocaine had been found, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). She added that the Secret Service did not provide a timeline as to when exactly the cocaine was left at the White House.

The discovery of cocaine prompted conservative media and Republican lawmakers to associate cocaine with President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who has a history of drug use. However, the White House pushed back the connection.

“There have been irresponsible reporting on the family and therefore, I have to call it out,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week. “I was very clear…the Biden family wasn’t there. They weren’t there. They were at Camp David.

