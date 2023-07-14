chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping declared significant results of Blinkens’ trip last month. The two sides have made progress and reached a common understanding on some specific issues, which is very good, Xi said. Yet Xi has given no details of that progress, and Chinese diplomats say they want more than happy talks from senior US officials. Communication should also be effective, it should not be just for the sake of communication or just to address one’s own concerns while neglecting the other party’s concerns, Minister Jing Quan told the Chinese Embassy. in Washington.

Blinken and Yellen returned to Washington with promises of higher-level diplomatic contacts rather than tangible progress on burning US-China issues or detailed plans for next steps in bilateral dialogue. I have nothing specific to announce on the future process, Yellen told reporters in Beijing on Sunday at the end of his visit.

GOP lawmakers say the Biden administration is wasting its time. The flow of senior administration officials to Beijing constitutes zombie engagement with the Chinese Communist Party, while the CCP’s malign behavior has worsened, not improved, the representative said. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the House Select Committee on China.

President Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry arrives for a dinner in Paris on Thursday. Kerry defended his negotiations with China before embarking on his upcoming climate mission to Beijing. | Michael Euler/AP Photo

Bidens envoys are struggling to restore some predictability to a relationship that plunged to a 50-year low following the China spy balloon incident in February. This incident has undermined a relationship already marred by trade tensions, Beijing’s saber blows against Taiwan and human rights violations in Xinjiang.

The Biden administration argues that face-to-face dialogue plays a role in its own lessening of mistrust and clearing the way for conversations about difficult topics.

None of this is resolved, resolved with a visit, a trip, a conversation. It’s a process, Blinken told reporters last month.

Such talks, however vague, are important at a time when senior US military officials have warned that rising bilateral tensions are pushing the two countries towards a possible military conflict within the next four years. Kerry said Thursday that diplomatic engagement with Beijing is necessary to avoid the risk of mistakes, the potential of something inadvertently dragging us into open and heated conflict.

But Blinkens’ meetings with Xi and other senior Chinese officials have been hard to sell to Washington as a success.

The administration has asked China to take steps to limit the role of Chinese chemical exporters in the opioid overdose epidemic. But Blinkens’ Chinese hosts have only agreed to explore setting up a task force or joint effort to reduce the flow of Chinese precursor chemicals that Mexican cartels are turning into fentanyl, Blinken told reporters on his trip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (right) in Beijing. While Blinken has repeatedly spoken of the United States’ desire to resume high-level military communications, China continues to be reluctant to do so. | Leah Millis/AP Photo

Although Blinken told his Chinese hosts that a top U.S. priority is to resolve cases of U.S. citizens wrongfully detained or subject to exit bans in China, no releases have occurred.

And while Blinken has repeatedly raised the desire of the United States to resume high-level military communications, China continues to be reluctant to do so. This gel which extends to Beijing releases Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austins asks to meet his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu evokes the risk of a possible military crisis in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinkens’ outreach in Beijing was weak and hopeless and constituted appeasement of the Chinese Communist Party, Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) said in a statement last month.

Yellens’ four days in Beijing last week produced upbeat rhetoric but no breakthrough on the issues troubling US-China trade relations. The Secretary of the Treasury told reporters before the trip that she planned to discuss China’s unfair economic practices, market access barriers for foreign companies and intellectual property issues.

But Beijing has shown no movement on those fronts, in part because Yellen has made no concessions on pending U.S. initiatives such as restrictions on overseas investment and restrictions on access for Chinese companies to American cloud computing services.

The answer in an editorial by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua: It is counterproductive when the US positions itself for dialogue and communication, while tightening its blockade and containment against China.

That meant Yellen spent most of his time in Beijing trying to reassure the Chinese about American intentions rather than pondering approaches to specific bilateral disputes, said Mary Lovely, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Although Yellen reiterated that the United States don’t try to uncouple of the Chinese economy, the response from its Chinese hosts was probably Well, show me the money, Lovely said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a lunch meeting in Beijing July 8, 2023. Yellens four days in Beijing last week produced upbeat rhetoric but no breakthrough on the issues plaguing trade relations American-Chinese. | Pedro Pardo/AP Photo

Kerry hopes hell be luckier in his meetings with his counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, and other senior Chinese officials next week. But Kerry is likely to make little progress in persuading Beijing to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power generation as it struggles to revive its faltering economy.

I wouldn’t look for breakthroughs, relations between the two governments remain very difficult, said David Sandalow, a former senior Department of Energy official during the Obama administration and founder of the US-China program at Columbia Universitys Center on Global Energy. Policy.

Kerry’s potential advantage: US-China climate cooperation key to year-end success UN climate conference in Dubai. But Beijing suspended a joint U.S.-China task force on climate cooperation as part of a retaliation package for Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in August. It would be substantial progress if Kerry and Xie could come out of their meetings saying we agreed the task force would meet x number of times by Dubai, said Joanna Lewis, associate professor at Georgetown University and expert on China’s climate policies.

Kerrys’ travel plans have reinvigorated GOP skepticism on Capitol Hill.

Despite the sweet words CCP diplomats whispered into climate envoy Kerry’s ear at Davos or COP26, in 2022 China began construction of coal-fired power plant capacity six times that of of the rest of the world together, said Chinese committee chairman Gallagher. China’s environmental record makes it enemy number one on climate issues, rather than a partner, Gallagher said.

Others have argued that the focus on climate is completely wrong. Fighting China and its malware should be the State Department’s top priority rather than climate cooperation, said Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Biden administration argues that China’s status as the largest country in the world source of carbon emissions makes US efforts to boost climate cooperation with Beijing inevitable. To refuse to do so would be malpractice of the worst diplomatic and political order, Kerry said.

Democratic lawmakers are standing firm for Biden’s approach, saying the talks are the start of progress.

I reject the idea that diplomacy is an act of weakness, said Rep. Ritchie Torres (DN.Y.), member of the House Select Committee on China. Communicating is what countries do, especially when the two countries are the most powerful in the world.

And the reestablishment of regular and reliable high-level contact between senior officials can also help pave the way for a much-anticipated face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi later this year.

Outreach by Blinken, Yellen and Kerry provides an essential foundation for success Xi-Biden meeting at APEC fall and help prevent the relationship from deteriorating further, said Susan Shirk, former deputy assistant secretary of state in the Clinton administration.