Together Pakistan are the strongest: Trio make Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia





LAHORE: After years of prestige and fame for individual awards and performances, a team of Pakistan’s top Tekken players won an international trophy together in Riyadh and it took years of hard work to get there.

The final Nations Cup standings in Riyadh last week, Tekken’s first national tournament, showed Pakistan in the lead, unbeaten, and the rest of the world watching in awe. The event, called Gamers8, was organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, featuring 16 national teams from around the world.

South Korea finished second, Japan third and the United States fourth. The Pakistan team received a cash prize of $500,000 for finishing first.

But it was not the first time that Pakistan reached the top of professional Tekken. Arslan Ash Siddique, considered one of the best players in the world, won the Evo Japan Championships in 2019 and 2023, and the Evo World Championship in 2019. Atif Butt won the Tekken World Tour in 2022, and Imran Khan , who finished the Riyadh tournament without losing a single match, finished second in the Evo World Championship in 2022.

But the triumph of the trios has taken years to prepare, since Siddique launched a training camp to train and train other players in Lahore, following his first international victory in 2019.

It started as a small dream, he told Arab News in a phone interview on Thursday. Now after all the bootcamps, all the practice, we finally did it, we have proven that Pakistan has the strongest Tekken community in the world.

The $500,000 prize money was something even a veteran champion like Siddique had never experienced before.

It’s not the first time I’ve played in Riyadh, but it’s the biggest tournament I’ve ever seen, with such a big prize money, he said.

On their way to winning the prize, Siddique and his teammates had to beat Korean players Knee, the highest paid Tekken player of all time, and Ulsan and Chikurin. Indeed, most international finals end with a slog between players from Pakistan and South Korea, Siddique said.

In addition to Red Bull Gaming, the champion is co-sponsored by Twisted Minds, an esports team based in Saudi Arabia, which added to the pressure to win:

I had to do well, to repay their faith. Twisted Minds is one of the biggest esports teams in the Middle East. So I felt like I was representing two countries instead of one.

The funny thing is, I used to go to tournaments with these guys [his current teammates], and normally you hope one of them loses so you don’t have to face them in the next round,” Siddique said with a laugh. But this time our feelings were clear, we wanted to win together so we did everything together, strategized together.

Siddique said he is now looking forward to the 2023 Evo World Championship in Las Vegas.

Imran Khan is confirmed to go, I’m going, and the rest, well, we’re trying to get visas for them, said Siddique, who has had visa issues before, missing two tournaments in Europe.

Teammate Atif Butt, who was part of the winning trip, said he had visa issues ahead of the Vegas tournament.

My [Jordanian] sponsors and I try to understand [the visa situation] but you know, there is already a time constraint, there are only 30 days left, he told Arab News.

Watch how the Saudi government has made all of this possible through its esports initiative. Our government should do the same.

But Butt hasn’t let uncertainty get in the way of what he’s achieved or wants to do in the future: Everyone there [Riyadh] wanted to bring the trophy home to their country, we also wanted to prove ourselves in the community, to prove that we are the best region in the world [in Tekken].

Like Butt, Imran Khan is also sponsored by Jordan-based FATE Esports. The quietest of the trio, he said the team ran into difficulties during the tournament but changed character choices and experimented a bit to overcome them.

Difficulties for a player who made the whole tournament without losing a single match?

It’s just luck, it doesn’t mean I’m the best player in the world, but together Pakistan is the strongest.

