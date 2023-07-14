



PARIS (AP) India is set to buy new French fighter jets and submarines and has played a leading role in Frances July 14 celebrations Friday. But for all the camaraderie displayed this week between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, their two countries remain sometimes awkward allies. Macron shrugged off concerns about threats to rights and freedoms under Modis’ Hindu nationalist government. Modi called for peace efforts in Ukraine wants to end the war with Russia and resulting grain shortages, and India increased imports of sanctioned Russian oil; Macrons France is increasing arms deliveries to Ukraine for its counter-offensive. France is mounting a woo campaign to visit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honor at the annual July 14 parade, as it seeks to further strengthen cooperation on a range of topics from climate to military sales and to the strategic Indo-Pacific region. Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting communities affected by weeks of violence and living in relief camps in a remote northeastern state. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Egypt’s highest honor as the two nations have tightened their partnership. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a two-day visit to Egypt on a trip that underscores the growing ties between the two countries. During a two-day visit which included a banquet at the Louvre, Indian troops marching down the Champs-Élysées and an explosive speech by Modi to Indians across Europe, the two countries released a series of agreements tightening cooperation in areas where they are d ‘OK. The biggest milestone is a preliminary Indian agreement to buy 26 additional Rafale fighter jets and three other French- and Spanish-made Scorpene submarines, in addition to an earlier deal for 36 Rafale and six Scorpene. Pricing details are yet to be defined. Defense cooperation is the fundamental pillar of our relationship, Modi said ahead of meetings with Macron. Whether it’s a submarine or a navy ship, we want to work together not only for ourselves but also for other friendly nations. Macron is keen to tighten alliances in the Indo-Pacific in the face of an increasingly assertive China, and his office has unveiled a roadmap with India for cooperation in the region. This convergence extends to our strategic interests, he said. We defend together the same vision of the Indo-Pacific, a space which must remain open and free from any form of hegemony. Modi said India also wants to increase cooperation with France in space, after India launched a spaceship to the far side of the moon on Friday. France is home to the main launch site of the European Space Agency, in French Guiana. The two leaders also announced new cooperation initiatives on renewable energy, hydrogen projects, artificial intelligence and semiconductors. A small group of activists held a rally in Paris on Thursday against Modis’ visit, accusing him of eroding Indian democracy and encouraging discrimination against religious minorities. Modi, who rules over the world’s largest population, said democracy runs through our veins and insisted there was absolutely no space for discrimination. Modi was welcomed by US President Biden last month and is then heading to the United Arab Emirates.

