Jokowi suddenly calls Buwas to the palace, what is important?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chairman of the Kwartir National Scout Movement Budi Waseso was summoned by President Joko Widodo to the Presidential Palace, Thursday (14/7/2023) to discuss Scouting activities. Buwas reported on the implementation of Raimuna 12. Buwas was seen arriving around 10:30 a.m. WIB, also accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo in scout gear. “We will pass on scouting activities to the president,” he said after the meeting. He asked about Jokowi’s willingness to become a Ceremonial Inspector on Scouting Day, including opening the 12th Raimuna on August 14. In addition, Buwas also provided a report regarding the planned departure of the contingent from Indonesia who will attend the World Jamboree in South Korea on July 29, 2023. He also requested the President to participate in the release ceremony of the contingent. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Pictured: President Joko Widodo received a visit from representatives of the Kwartir National Scout Movement (Kwarnas), Friday, August 12, 2022, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. (Photo: Lukas – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

The director of Perum Bulog also said that President Jokowi's message that this World Jamboree must have the mission of showcasing Indonesia as a whole. as well as cultural character formation. Note that Raimuna 2023 National Activities XII will be held from August 14 to 21, 2023 at Cibubur Camping Ground and Graha Wisata (BUPERTA), East Jakarta. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Buwa will be retiring from Bulog soon, where are you going? (emy/wu)



